Sasuke Retsuden readers fangirl over Sasuke and Sakura's reunion in chapter 3

The third chapter of the Sasuke Retsuden manga was released on Saturday, November 19, much to the joy of fans around the world. The issue continues the exciting story of Sasuke's mission by updating his actual objective.

This update comes from none other than Sakura, making her Sasuke Retsuden debut in the series’ third issue. Fans have adored her appearance, with discussions about her in it completely dominating social media.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps the issue’s events, as well as covers predominant fan reactions to Sasuke Retsuden’s third chapter.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 has fans giddy over Sasuke and Sakura’s relationship, and more

Fan reaction

The third chapter of the Sasuke Retsuden story starts with Sasuke sneaking out at night, as usual, this time with a permissive red cloth. With the red cloth signifying he’s allowed to be outside his cell, Meno the dinosaur doesn’t attack him. However, Sasuke ends up giving his red cloth to another inmate who had his stolen, which causes Meno to attack Sasuke later.

Sasuke tries to use Genjutsu on Meno, but it doesn’t work, with Sasuke being scratched by the dinosaur as a result. He begins to tremble, correctly deducing that he was poisoned by Meno’s claws. As he tries to walk away and stay conscious, he hears a familiar voice telling him to relax.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 reveals this voice to be none other than Sakura Haruno, who takes him to the infirmary to recover. She then tells him that his mission has been updated, and he now needs to find the Map of the Heavens, with information about the Ultra Particles. These Ultra Particles will help cure Naruto’s illness, as they did for the Sage of Six Paths centuries prior.

Sasuke’s cellmate Jiji then arrives, discovering that he and Sakura are married, but agreeing to keep it a secret at Sasuke’s request. They also discuss the topic of marriage, but nothing of incredible significance is said here. Sasuke then asks Jiji about the Map of the Heavens, who says it’s likely related to astronomy and advises Sasuke to contact Penzila, yet another of Sasuke’s cellmates who is the library attendant.

So you're telling me that miss Sakura Haruno managed to get hired in a whole different country and there's still characters in this franchise that are jobless?

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 then sees Sasuke and Sakura meet in the library the next day, where Sasuke relays what he’s learned to Sakura. He decides that the best way to proceed is to tempt Penzila with a wager, suspecting that if he’s able to win, Penzila will almost certainly tell him more about the Map of the Heavens.

The issue ends shortly thereafter.

While fans are certainly excited about the series’ plot moving forward and thickening up, Sasuke and Sakura’s reunion has undoubtedly stolen the show for many. Fans are especially praising Sakura’s devotion to both Sasuke and Naruto, and her willingness to put herself at risk just to ensure that the mission updates make their way to Sasuke.





Okay Sasuke stay calm no one is going to take your wife away from you

Sasuke is so dramatic because why are there 4 panels of him staring at the cloth Sakura put on him

Fans are also obsessing over how possessive Sasuke is shown to be in this latest Sasuke Retsuden issue. Highlights in this context include him preventing Jiji from touching Sakura's hair and a lengthy scene in which he stares at a replacement red cloth Sakura gives him after their meeting.

Unsurprisingly, the power couple of the original Naruto franchise is still capturing the hearts, minds, and souls of many with their endearing and adorable relationship.

