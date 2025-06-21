Sasuke’s Rinnegan might be key to Naruto’s return in Boruto

For a lot of fans following the Boruto saga, it is clear that Ikemoto wants his story to branch off from Naruto while still retaining some ties to the series. This is evident in moments where older characters make an appearance in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex; these characters serve a trip down memory lane. They are also a reminder that the Shinobi world is changing rapidly.

The biggest proof of the Shinobi world changing is the emergence of more Otsutsuki and the birth of the Shinju. These two factors have reshaped the entire world of Naruto and also its power structure. Sasuke and Naruto, who were the strongest in the universe, have now been phased out. The most powerful is currently the Shinju leader, Jura, followed by the new Otsutsuki: Boruto, Kawaki, and Code.

However, Boruto still has some sleeping dogs that can still cause chaos. Orochimaru and Tsunade are still alive; apart from those two, there is a possibility that Naruto and Sasuke might return and be more powerful than ever. All of these comebacks are dependent on Sasuke reacquiring his Rinnegan, which can happen only if the Thorn Bulb is collected from Hidari. The Thorn Bulb might also have healing qualities. Keep reading to find out what everything might entail.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Sasuke is key to Naruto’s return

Sasuke can travel through dimensions using the Rinnegan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since the latter chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto and Hinata have been noticeably absent. This is due to Kawaki sealing them in another dimension, one where time doesn’t flow.

This singular action was one of the catalysts that fueled Eida’s Omnipotence. How Naruto would behave once he is released is uncertain: would he be immune to the effects of Omnipotence? Fans have to wait to find out.

There are only two ways that Naruto gets freed from the dimension he is in; the first way is if Kawaki teleports him out. After all, Kawaki was the one who sent him there. The next way is by Sasuke releasing him from that dimension. Sasuke could move between dimensions because of his Rinnegan, and if his Rinnegan is returned, he can just fetch Naruto from the dimension he is in.

How Sasuke might get his Rinnegan back in Boruto

Boruto is already trying to release Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When a Claw Grime bites on any ninja, the result is that they turn into trees. In this tree state, they are very much alive, but consciousness is impossible for them. The Shinju are a result of those bites, and they maintain many similarities to their bitten, catatonic original. What makes the Shinju different from its original is its base desire.

Hidari is the Shinju clone of Sasuke, and he retains a lot of his behaviors, especially the ones that Sasuke had in Naruto Shippuden. Hidari is one of the keys to Sasuke getting his Rinnegan, as his character being defeated would release Sasuke from the tree.

Sasuke would most likely emerge from the tree in a brand new state, as the Thorn Bulb contains Chakra, and the side of his body that used to house the Rinnegan is also covered by the tree. It is no secret that Chakra has healing abilities, especially when they’re Otsutsuki-related. The Thorn Bulb being put in the tree might bring back Sasuke’s eye.

Final thoughts

Sasuke getting his Rinnegan would lead to the future that was predicted at the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Naruto being taken from the dimension he is in would lead to an all-out battle between him and Kawaki. This battle will most likely lead to his death and may destroy Konoha and lead to the end of the Shinobi.

