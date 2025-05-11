What are Hinata's powers and abilities in Naruto? Explained

Naruto is a series with numerous prominent characters and Hinata Hyuga is one of the most interesting when it comes to the abilities at her disposal. This is a result of her being a member of the Hyuga Clan, which is poised as equals to the Uchiha earlier in the series, although things take a different turn as the story unfolds.

Hyuga has one of the main dojutsu in the Naruto franchise, the Byakugan. She has managed to craft several techniques, thanks to her mastery over chakra control. While she doesn't get to do much in the story when it comes to combat, there is enough evidence to point out how she progresses throughout the years, even if she eventually retires from ninja service after becoming a mother.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Explaining Hinata Hyuga's abilities and powers in Naruto

Hinata as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of Hinata's main powers in the franchise comes from her Hyuga heritage, which is the Byakugan. This gives her penetrative vision in a near-360° around herself, thus making her quite useful when it comes to tracking and checking the area around her. It also provides her more precision when it comes to her attacks and allows her to sense chakra around her, which is an ability she developed as she grew older.

Another element that comes with being a member of the Hyuga clan is that she is taught the arts of the Gentle Fist, much like her cousin Neji—a fighting style that focuses on precision. That is because, coupled with the Byakugan, it can cause damage to the target's key chakra points, although she can also use it to fix joints and discolated parts of the human body.

During the movie The Last, she inherits some of Hamura Otsutsuki's clan, making her capable of seeing the Tenseigan and being able to hold it. Only people who have the Hyuga or Otsutsuki bloodline can hold it, hence why Toneri is interested in her throughout the story of that film.

The ups and downs of Hinata's character

Main couple of the series as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto author Masashi Kishimoto has done a lot of great things for the franchise but the execution of Hinata's character is something that divides many people in the fandom. In general, fans would have liked to see more of her in terms of character development and her relationship with the protagonist having a prominent role to play in the story, so their conclusion would feel more natural.

On the other hand, Hinata and her cousin Neji are also affected by how undermined the Hyuga clan is despite the fact they are introduced as equals to the Uchiha. She deals with the pressure of becoming the head of the clan, her complicated relationship with Neji, and even her own self-confidence issues, but the story never truly gives her time to develop.

Final thoughts

Hinata's character has never gotten a chance to shine in Naruto when it comes to her fighting abilities but she is portrayed as quite capable and talented, mostly because of her Hyuga heritage. It is one of the many characters in the franchise who could have benefitted from more screen time.

