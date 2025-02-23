Hidari could retrace Sasuke's journey to discover love in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 was released on February 20, 2025. The chapter continued the frenzy in the Hidden Sand Village as Matsuri and Ryu stopped playing nice. Moreover, the chapter also focused on the Shinju hideout where Jura, Hidari, and Mamushi had a deep discussion about 'love' and how it could lead to their destruction as a group.

This discussion might heavily impact Hidari because he has the most mysterious demeanor. The discussion might lead to him betraying the Shinju, just like Sasuke, hoping to discover what mysteries this 'love' might hold. The Shinju has been foreshadowed as a 'different' personality for a long time and his time of action might be closer than fans think.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the future actions of Hidari in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

The conversation between Hidari and Jura (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 focused on the war in the Hidden Leaf Village where Matsuri and Ryu were giving the Leaf-Sand alliance a run for their money. As the chapter focused on Konohamaru and Matsuri's conversation, it shifted to the Shinju hideout where Jura, Hidari, and Mamushi were sitting idling.

Their conversation was about 'love' (presumably due to Matsuri's actions, as she had the chakra of Moegi). As Jura stated, love forced Inojin to risk his life for Himawari, pointing out that it could harm anything. This had Hidari questioning whether life was a disease, which Jura couldn't answer with a hard-and-fast answer.

Hidari as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Since the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex started, this might be the first time Hidari took an interest in something. Before, he was known as a 'silent' being not interested in anything, presumably planning things on the inside. However, just like the Shinju, no one was aware of what Hidari could be planning. The recent discussion about 'love' might be the biggest foreshadowing of his future actions.

Hidari uses the chakra of Sasuke Uchiha, hinting that he might inherit some characteristics from his source of life. As fans already know, Sasuke Uchiha has a complex personality, obsessed with attaining power. To do so, he betrayed his home village and went rogue.

Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In pursuit of discovering the true meaning of 'love,' Hidari might betray the Shinju, just like Sasuke. As fans might have already noticed Hidari has inherited several traits from Sasuke. For instance, both tend to remain silent in most situations and are confident in their abilities as fighters.

So, Hidari might betray the Shinju and join the side of the Hidden Leaf Village (just like how Amado betrayed Kara). His betrayal might expand into him going against the Shinju on the order of the Hidden Leaf shinobi, just like what Orochimaru and the other antagonists did with Sasuke.

Final thoughts

Hidari's role in the series might not seem like much, but it could be the most game-changing in the future. His silence could be the key stimulus to his change of personas. However, take this theory with a huge grain of salt, as it predicts the events of an uncertain future.

