Seisen Cerberus: Where to watch, cast, plot, and everything to know about the adventure fantasy anime

Seisen Cerberus was one of the most popular yet relatively unknown original anime series released in the last decade. Based on the original Japanese role-playing mobile game of the same name released by GREE, the series is one of two separate adaptations, the other being a manga version.

While the manga is still held in high regard by a very select portion of the general anime and manga fanbase, the anime is undoubtedly the more popular option of the two. This is somewhat unsurprising, given that the franchise’s origins as a video game make the overall feel of the Seisen Cerberus anime more familiar than that of the manga.

Seisen Cerberus anime returns to spotlight nearly seven years after its initial release

Where to watch, cast, and staff

The Seisen Cerberus anime series was initially released in the Spring of 2016. More specifically, the series debuted on April 4, 2016, and ran for 13 episodes until June 27, 2016. Unfortunately, a second season was never produced, and while the series is regaining popularity, it’s unlikely enough to spawn a continuation of the original series.

As a result, this lone 13-episode season is all that fans can watch of the series. Thankfully, these episodes are relatively easy to find, with the entire season available to stream on Crunchyroll. While there are no alternate language dubs of the series, Crunchyroll offers subtitles in a wide variety of languages to accompany the Japanese audio.

The Seisen Cerberus anime series stars Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hiiro and M.A.O as Saraato. Additional cast includes Maaya Uchida as Erin, Taiten Kusunoki as Giruu, Yoji Ueda as Paipa, Arisa Ogasawara as Tomitte, Shunsuke Sakuya as Nanbuuko, Mariya Ise as Sharisharu, Manami Numakura as Mumuu, and Masayuki Omoro as Bachroppa.

Nobuhiro Kondo directed the anime series at the studio Bridge. Hiroshi Ohnogi was in charge of the series’ crips. Go Togetsu designed the characters for animation, and Noburo Haraguchi produced the series’ sound at Tohokushinsha Film. Maaya Uchida performed the opening theme song, Resonant Heart, and Suzuko Mimori performed the ending theme song, Xenotopia.

Series synopsis

The Seisen Cerberus anime is set on the continent of Kunaaan. A power balance between the Holy Kingdom of Amoria, the Kingdom of Ishilfen, and the Vanrodis Kingdom keeps a precarious peace. It’s so unstable that any tragedy befalling one of the three kingdoms will trigger war across the entire continent. There also exists a fourth power, the evil dragon Daganzord, whom no one is powerful enough to stop.

However, Bairo and Kismitete undertook a ritual to seal Daganzord but sadly failed. This event came to be known as the Balbagoa Tragedy. Giruu saves their son Hiiro, and he swears to avenge his parents’ death by training with the sword. Upon turning 16, he and Giruu set out to slay Daganzord, meeting many types of people and gaining many companions.

