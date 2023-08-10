Sengoku Youko anime announces release date, cast, and more

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Sengoku Youko manga’s official website announced the cast, staff, and release date for the television anime adaptation of the series. Alongside the announcement, the website also released a promotional video and a key visual.

Series’ author and illustrator Satoshi Mizukami also drew a special illustration to commemorate the announcement. The illustration featured characters Jinka and Tama, along with some Japanese text. What’s particularly interesting about the Sengoku Youko anime adaptation is that the manga concluded several years back, in May 2016.

It’s unclear why the series is receiving an adaptation now, but one possibility could be an increase in manga sales for either domestic Japanese territories or international regions. In any case, the news on the Sengoku Youko television anime adaptation has sparked online discussions about the series, especially with its imminent release date.

Sengoku Youko anime adaptation announced for January 2024 premiere

The Sengoku Youko television anime is currently set to premiere in January 2024, with a more specific release date within January likely to be announced in the coming months.

The currently announced cast for the series includes Soma Saito as Jinka, Yuki Takada as Tama, Ryohei Kimura as Shinsuka, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan, Hiroki Nanami as Senya, and Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko. These cast members are likely part of the series’ central group, and fans can expect more cast members to be announced as the series’ release date draws nearer.

Masahiro Aizawa is directing the series at WHITE FOX Studios. Jukki Hanada is in charge of the scripts, while Yousuke Okuda is designing the characters. Evan Call is in charge of music for the series. Fans can expect additional staff and the anime’s opening and ending themes to be revealed in the coming months.

The series will likely premiere in January 2024 on the TOKYO MX, ABC TV, Metele, and BS Asahi channels. The series is allegedly set to cover two arcs - the World Reform Siblings arc and the Thousand Demons Chaos arc. The series is also set to run for three cours, but it’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether or not these will be three consecutive cours.

Mizukami’s original manga series was first launched in Mag Gardon’s Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007. The series then moved to the magazine’s website after the print version ceased publication in 2014. The series finished its run in 2016, ending with 17 total compilation volumes.

