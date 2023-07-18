Should Black Clover Manga end with the current arc? Explored

The Black Clover manga is progressing rapidly and the fights are getting quite intense. The Black Bulls, who were once considered the underdogs within the Clover Kingdom, managed to pull off some of the most impressive feats in the manga. That being said, the manga hasn’t ended yet. Given how things are progressing, this begs an important question with regard to the future of the manga.

Is this the best story arc to end the series? Fans have reasons to believe that the current story arc would be the ideal end to the series. Here's a look at some of the events from the latest chapter, and understand how the story could progress and why this arc could have the perfect conclusion to the ongoing series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Black Clover manga chapters.

Black Clover: Understanding how Arc 11 would serve as the perfect ending for the series

Fans who have read the Black Clover manga are aware of the fact that the Black Bulls were attacking Damnatio Kira. The reason for this was to buy enough time for Finral and Vanessa to activate a spell known as The Door of Fate. This spell would essentially bring Asta from Hino Country back into the Clover Kingdom. Without Asta, it would be impossible for the Black Bulls to defeat Damnatio Kira.

Things seemed bleak but Secre was able to hold on and kept Damnatio Kira at bay. Luckily Asta made it back in time and returned to the Clover Kingdom. He thanked his members from the Black Bulls for holding Damnatio out until his return. Secre looked at Asta and pictured Prince Lumiere in him. Given that Black Clover is a shonen anime and manga series, good will defeat evil no matter the odds.

With that in mind, Asta, the protagonist of the Black Clover series will play a massive role in defeating Lucius, the prime antagonist of the series. During the course of the series, it was revealed that Lucius was none other than Julius Novachrono, the Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom.

Fans also know that Asta’s lifelong dream was to be the Wizard King. If he manages to defeat Lucius in the Black Clover series, he would go on to save the world and his kingdom. This would make him a strong candidate for the title of Wizard King, and not many people would challenge the decision of Asta becoming the Wizard King.

It would be the perfect ending if Asta defeats Lucius Zogratis, who was the previous Wizard King, making it rather poetic and quite typical of a shonen series. Asta’s growth over the period of these past few years combined with the help from his comrades could potentially lead to his triumph over Lucius.

This arc could end with the final battle and crowning Asta with the title of Wizard King. When that takes place, all major threats would cease to exist and the Kingdom will enjoy a considerable amount of comfort and safety.

That being said, only time will tell whether or not Arc 11 would conclude the series. No confirmation on this has been received at the moment and therefore, we urge fans to wait until official announcements are made.

