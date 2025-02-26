Should Oshi no Ko have a sequel? Manga’s prospects explored

While it has been quite some time since Oshi no Ko manga concluded, fans still aren't so pleased with how it ended. The manga had set up numerous plot points to explore, however, all of them were shot down when the creators ended the series with a shocking death.

It has almost become a norm in the manga industry for fans to urge the creators to make an alternate ending or create a sequel manga to depict all the unexplored plot points in the original series. So, should Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga also have a sequel series?

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko manga does not need a sequel

Ai Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As fans might remember, Oshi no Ko manga was primarily a mystery drama series. It followed Aqua and Ruby Hoshino who climbed the entertainment industry's ladder to pin down the person behind the death of their mother, the once-popular idol, Ai Hoshino.

While it took quite some time for Aqua Hoshino to identify his father Hikaru Kamiki, he enacted his revenge upon him. Aqua had initially planned to kill his father but later decided to help him after watching a video of his mother asking him to do so. For a moment, it seemed like Hikaru was prepared to turn himself into the authorities, but he used this opportunity to send Fuyuko Niino after his daughter Ruby Hoshino.

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

This incident left Aqua Hoshino with no choice but to kill Hikaru Kamiki to ensure his sister's safety. The problem was that killing Hikaru would essentially ruin Ruby's idol career as she would get labeled as a murderer's sister. Hence. Aqua decided to kill both Hikaru and himself, to project a lie that Hikaru killed Aqua and not the other way around.

After a few years, despite missing Aqua, his friends and family moved on and progressed in their respective careers. Ruby Hoshino became a popular idol and performed in the Tokyo Dome, a goal once sought by her mother.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, with one protagonist having passed away and another having attained her goal, there was no reason for Oshi no Ko manga to have a sequel series. The only viable option for the series would be spin-off manga.

Oshi no Ko has already released two light novels. Out of the two light novels, the second one titled Oshi no Ko: Futari no Etude focuses on the past and future of actresses Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. Thus, it is a spin-off and a sequel to the original story. Similarly, the creators can release multiple spin-off manga to depict the other characters' lives. That said, those too are unlikely considering how the manga's extra chapter does give fans a glimpse at that.

Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for the creators, while creator Aka Akasaka has conveyed that he would only return to the series with Mengo Yokoyari, both creators have already moved on to new projects.

Aka Akasaka is set to conceive a new manga series in Spring 2025. Record of Ragnarok artist Ajichika is set to draw the series, while Aoi Kujira will compose the story.

As for Mengo Yokoyari, she is set to launch a new one-shot romance-drama manga called "Ai Bakka" in Rakuten Le Paradis manga on February 28, 2025. Hence, an Oshi no Ko sequel manga is highly unlikely.

