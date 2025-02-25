Yuji's story has nothing to do with why Jujutsu Kaisen needs a spinoff

Since the day Jujutsu Kaisen concluded, fans have been dying to see a sequel or spin-off announcement. The main reason for this is that fans want answers to some of the biggest controversies left behind by the author, including the continuation of Yuji's journey as a sorcerer. However, this desire might backfire for a simple reason.

The world created by Gege Akutami was flawless, with appropriate power scaling and endearing characters. A continuation exploring the same character might seem repetitive and could dilute the sense of 'perfection' the series achieved during its weekly serialization. Therefore, a sequel with an entirely different narrative could be ideal.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why a continuation of the current story might spell doom for a 'possible' sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The manga ran for nearly six years, from March 2018 to September 2024. Additionally, the manga received an anime adaptation and is set to return with a sequel in the near future. Amidst all this, the manga's fandom still hopes for a sequel announcement from Gege Akutami.

Although the series enjoyed extraordinary serialization, it left too much to the imagination of fans. Some of these aspects include the incomplete nature of the Great Merger, the true fate of Kenjaku and his origins, and much more. One of the biggest controversies in this context was the continuation of Itadori's journey as a sorcerer.

During the final chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Itadori awakened his cursed technique, Shrine, which significantly raised his sorcerer level. Therefore, fans wanted to see him enjoying the limelight. However, this might backfire rather than prove successful, primarily due to the series' vulnerable elements.

As unsatisfied as fans might be with the series finale, Jujutsu Kaisen remains one of the best shonen series. Its worldbuilding is impeccable, combining effective power scaling (cursed technique) with a thought-provoking narrative.

The series' rushed ending may indicate that Gege reached a saturation point. There is a limit to how long someone can ponder a complex system that forms an entire series. Thus, a sequel to Yuji's journey might be filled with breaks and a diluted narrative that might seem like a cheap copy of the original series.

Analysis and final thoughts

If a sequel becomes a reality, the narrative needs to shift. However, this shift should be subtle so that fans scarcely notice it, as it needs to relate to the current elements. For example, Gege might do something similar to how Two Blue Vortex transitioned from mainstream 'jutsu technique' power scaling to 'shinjutsu.'

While this change may not stray from conventional power scaling, it could enhance the series' narrative without compromising the existing elements. Therefore, Gege might need to focus on this before returning to the manga industry with his 'possible' sequel series.

