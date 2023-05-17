Skip And Loafer Episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer episode 8 will be released on May 23, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The final term exams have concluded, and Mitsumi has finally been appointed secretary of the student council body for the first term. The previous episode moved slowly, focusing on the dynamics of the relationship between Mistsumi and Shima as well as Shima and Mitsumi's decision to visit a zoo during their summer vacation.

However, near the end of the episode, a new character named Ririka—who also happened to be the youngest HT cover girl in history—was introduced into the narrative. As Ririka was looking for Shima, she ran into Mitsumi. It will be interesting to see Skip and Loafer episode 8 as it may further reveal Ririka's relationship with Sousuke Shima.

With it, many fans are looking forward to the release of Skip and Loafer episode 8.

Skip and Loafer episode 8 will primarily focus on summer vacations

Release date, time for various regions, and where to watch details

Just like the other anime programmes, Skip and Loafer also air each week. Skip and Loafer's seventh episode, titled Hectic and Hot Stuff, aired on May 16, 2023, and the next Skip and Loafer episode 8 is set to air on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

Skip and Loafer episode 8 will be broadcast on the following Japanese channels: Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company.

Furthermore, for fans outside of Southeast Asia, Skip and Loafer episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will need to subscribe to Crunchyroll's paid services in order to watch Skip and Loafer episode 8, although the first three episodes are free.

Here is a list of Skip and Loafer episode 8 release dates based on time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A brief recap of Skip and Loafer Episode 7

Skip and Loafer episode 7 began with Mitsumi announcing that the final term exams had been completed and that she had been appointed secretary of the student council for the first term. The action then switched to a roundtable discussion of the student council where the new vice-president, Takamine Tokiko, and president, Kazakami Hiroto, were announced to the audience.

As the roundtable came to a close, Mitsumi ran into Kanechika and Takamine, and the three of them spoke briefly. Then, as Takamine left the scene, Mitsumi informed Kanechika of the details surrounding the student council election day. The scene then switched to the classroom, where Mitsumi and Shima were conversing about her Tuesday office duties.

Shima, however, surprised Mitsumi by retorting that he might be able to join her, to which Mitsumi agreed. Next, while Mitsumi, Takamine, and Shima were engaged in their studies in the student council office, Kanechika arrived, set up the projector, and started the Charley Horse video, which he had both produced and directed. Kanechika explained the video's purpose to the three and stated that he is showing it to them to make them happy.

Then, as the action cut to the following day, Takamine approached Mitsumi and revealed that she had found Kanechika's video to be incredibly helpful in helping her come to terms with everything that had happened since the election's outcome. The scene then shifts to the following day, when Mitsumi is seen telling Nao about her summer plans and Shima.

As Mitsumi exited the train, she met Shima and told her about her plans to visit the zoo, but Shima warns her that the zoo may be overcrowded during the summer. Following that, the pre-summer break popularity rush was then evident at the school, where all the boys were seen to be thrilled.

After this, during lunchtime, Yuzuki and Mitsumi planned a pajama party over the summer breaks, including Mika and Makoto. Following the end of the school day, the class officers and the president of the student council met. As the meeting came to an end, Shima and Mitsumi were making their way to class when Shima reminded Mitsumi of the morning and mentioned that, the zoo is not as crowded on weekdays.

Shima then asked Mitsumi who she was going with while they were both in class talking about the zoo. To which, Mitsumi asked him if he would like to go with her, and Shima agreed. Mika, on the other hand, was outside of class listening to their conservation. Due to her sadness over Shima's outing with Mitsumi to the zoo, Mika left the scene. However, at the school gate, Mika met the new character Ririka, who happened to find Shima.

As Shima also received a call from Ririka, Shima left the class leaving Mitsumi alone. Later on, Mika escorted Ririka to the class, where she saw Mitsumi and mentioned her average. Shima then arrived and took Ririka out while Mitsumi was still enquiring as to whether Ririka was Mika's friend. Finally, Mika showed Mitsumi a magazine with Ririka on the cover and the caption "youngest HT cover girl in history," which surprised Mitsumi.

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 8?

We will see Mika in Skip and Loafer episode 8 thinking about Shima and Ririka and considering Shima to be another groupie. Next, the episode will focus primarily on the summer vacations. It will also feature Mitsumi asking Nao for advice on what to wear because Skip and Loafer episode 8 will feature Shima and Mitsumi visiting the zoo.

However, since they both plan to visit the zoo, Mika and Nao will also go and will covertly follow them. Following that, the episode will cover the pajama party that Mitsumi and Yuzuki had planned, and finally, Skip and Loafer episode 8 will include more Ririka and Shima scenes.

