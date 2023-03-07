Misaki Takamatsu’s highly lauded slice-of-life rom-com series, Skip and Loafer, is set to premiere on April 4, 2023. Kotomi DEAI, the renowned director known for his notable contributions in Teasing Master Takagi-san, Ergo Proxy, and Kimi No Todoke, will be directing the anime at Studio P.A. Works.

Keina Suda will perform the opening theme song, ”Mellow,” while Rikako Aida will sing the ending theme song, "Hanauta to Mawari Michi," roughly translating to Humming and Detour. Follow along with this article to learn more about Skip and Loafer episode 1.

Skip and Loafer will be available to international fans exclusively on Crunchyroll

Release date and time, streaming platform:

Episode 1 of Skip and Loafer will air on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on TOKYO MX at 11:00 pm JST. The series will also run on other respective Japanese syndications, including AT-X, Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, and Kansai Telecasting Corporation.

Devoted fans of the acclaimed manga series outside Southeast Asia can catch the latest episodes of the anime adaptation exclusively on Crunchyroll for free, the most renowned anime streaming platform worldwide.

As the free version of the platform comes with many ads, viewers can subscribe to its paid plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) for an uninterrupted experience. New subscribers to Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial. The release date and time for Skip and Loafer episode 1 in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, April 4, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, April 4, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 4, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, April 4, 2 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 4, 7.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, April 4, 3 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, April 4, 11.30 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, April 4, 10 pm

The official cast members of Skip and Loafer

Here is the list of officially announced cast members for the anime adaptation:

Mitsumi Iwakura - Tomoyo Kurosawa (Rebecca in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

Sо̄suke Shima - Akinori Egoshi (Cona in Overlord)

Mika Egashira - Yuka Terasaki (Vuelo Eluko in Made in Abyss)

Yuzuki Murashige - Maaya Uchida (Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!)

Makoto Kurume - Megumi Han (Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter)

About Skip and Loafer:

I CANT BELIEVE WE ARE GETTING SKIP AND LOAFER SCHOOL FESTIVAL ARC ANIMATED

Here’s how Seven Seas Entertainment, the official publisher of the manga series, describes the story:

"Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making a positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school."

It continues:

"Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?"





Air Date: April 2023

Anime Studio: P.A. Works



Based on the Manga by Misaki Takamatsu



English Manga Release available by Seven Seas



New Anime Key Visual Reveal!

Air Date: April 2023

Anime Studio: P.A. Works

Based on the Manga by Misaki Takamatsu

English Manga Release available by Seven Seas

Misaki Takamatsu’s Skip and Loafer is one of the most celebrated rom-com manga series, which ranked #7 on Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 alongside Sousuke Touka’s Ranking of the Kings. Over time, the manga series received several accolades for its amazing storyline, fascinating characters, and its slice-of-life goodness.

