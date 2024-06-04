"So perfect": Naruto fans' Sasuke Retrieval Squad group cosplay leaves others speechless

Naruto fans recently celebrated a cosplay of the Sasuke Retrieval Squad, the team that participated in the final arc before the timeskip. It is worth noting that this is an honest representation of one of the most popular groups in the entire series. A lot of fans celebrated how it captured the feeling of the arc and the dedication with the outfits, the poses, and many other details.

This arc is one of the most popular of the original Naruto series but perhaps a degree underrated when analyzing the manga as a whole. It was the crowning achievement of the first portion of the series and a major plot point that would define the story moving forward. The plot point was Sasuke Uchiha leaving the Hidden Leaf Village to gain power from Orochimaru and to defeat his brother Itachi.

Naruto fans make an amazing Sasuke Retrieval Squad cosplay

A group of fans of the series made a cosplay of the Sasuke Retrieval Squad, which was comprised of the protagonist, Kiba, Shikamaru, Neji, and Chouji. It was later complemented by the likes of Gaara and Rock Lee. These fans were seen being very loyal to the outfits and also celebrating the series' now-iconic ways of running.

Additionally, this is something that had a lot of fans celebrating this cosplay. The Sasuke Retrieval arc is a fan-favorite in the community and was one of the highest points of popularity for the franchise.

"The way this just made my heart so happy," someone said.

"You're all so cute especially the Choji!!" a fan said.

"Omg crushing so bad for Kiba," another person mentioned.

The Sasuke Retrieval Squad in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

This arc is often considered one of the peaks of the series since it had the defining moment of Sasuke Uchiha leaving the Hidden Leaf Village to gain more power and finally gain revenge on Itachi. Therefore, it makes sense that this cosplay would win over people's hearts.

"This is so cuteeeee," one person said.

"This is literally perfect Just G*ddamn y'all absolutely nailed every bit of this," one more fan said.

The appeal and legacy of the arc

Part of the reason this arc has been so successful and has had such a great legacy is because of the aforementioned Sasuke point. However, it is also due to this storyline being the last great moment for several of these characters. That is why the likes of Neji, Gaara, Rock Lee, and Chouji are oftentimes remembered for what they did in these battles.

"All that was missing was Naruto, Temari and Neji. Y’all ATE this, happy to see that Choji and Kiba love, ppl be hating on them just to be hating. Shikamaru and Choji were so accurate!" someone said.

"Yall really ate this up omg! Yall look amazing," someone else said.

"It’s crazy I finally watched the show after ducking flash back city for all these years I can actually like post about Naruto," another person said.

It was also a moment where most of these characters completed their character arcs and became a lot more important to the fandom. Fans were able to see them at their peak, which is why many were disappointed in author Masashi Kishimoto for not giving the characters more time to shine in the following arcs.

