Is Sasuke dead in Boruto? Status explained

The Boruto series has featured a ton of important events in the recent Two Blue Vortex chapters. The manga has been incredibly interesting since it started covering the events after the time skip. Plot progression has been consistent, and the stakes have been raised to an all-new high.

Based on the release of the recent chapters, certain fans seem to have one important question in mind — is Sasuke dead in Boruto? The answer to this is no. Sasuke is not dead in the manga series. However, he is in a precarious position and it will require immediate intervention from the protagonist if they want Sasuke back alive.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Does Sasuke die in Boruto?

Sasuke as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As stated earlier, Sasuke is not dead in the manga series. However, he is currently in a sealed state all thanks to the Shinju’s intervention. Sasuke fled the village with the protagonist three years before the current events are explored in the manga. This three-year time period is known as the timeskip. The manga didn’t cover what happened in those three years. However, it gave readers some insight, and to summarize, the protagonist trained under Sasuke.

In those three years, he trained so hard that he managed to surpass Sasuke in terms of overall combat abilities and strength. Code was plotting the downfall of the protagonist in the background and had access to the pseudo-Ten-Tailed Beast.

He was able to make mindless clones that had ninjutsu abilities. These clones started to wreak havoc and managed to seal people all over Konohagakure. Among various notable shinobis, one among them is Sasuke Uchiha.

Anytime the Ten-Tail clone sealed a shinobi, it gained consciousness. The appearance also resembled the shinobi they sealed and they developed the urge to kill and devour the person closest to the ones they sealed.

In this case, Sasuke’s clone wants to kill Sarada Uchiha, his daughter. That being said, Sasuke is not dead and is currently alive in the series. However, time is of the essence since any delay from the protagonist’s end could result in the end of Sasuke’s life.

Since he is sealed, his chakra is being drained and used by the clone. If every ounce of his chakra is drained, then Sasuke will eventually die. However, we have reason to believe that the protagonist will intervene in time. Furthermore, we could also see him partner up with his younger sister, who is now a full-fledged Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki.

Sasuke is currently sealed by the Shinju in the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

The manga could also bring Sarada into the picture to showcase her growth as a shinobi. Furthermore, having Sasuke’s daughter save him would, in a way, be a poetic end to the confrontation with the Shinjus in the manga series.

To sum things up, Sasuke is not dead in Boruto and is currently sealed by the Shinju. Moreover, we believe the protagonist, his sister, and Sarada could play a role in his release.

