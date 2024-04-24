Boruto avoids the worst possible mistake by giving Himawari the Nine Tails

Boruto took up the mantle of main protagonist soon after the conclusion of the Naruto series. Although many fans thought that the sequel to the Naruto series would solely focus on his first child, it also introduced Naruto's second child, Himawari. Himawari soon became one of the most intriguing but severely underutilized characters in the series, even though she had arguably greater potential than her brother.

Her severe lack of scenes later ended up causing anxiety among the fanbase, who began worrying that Himawari might eventually get completely sidelined from the story. The latest chapter 9 of the Blue Vortex manga managed to mitigate any anxiety caused by the situation by integrating Himawari back into the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Himawari will have a more active role in the story

Expand Tweet

Himawari was one of the most beloved characters introduced in the Boruto series, and fans' love for her only increased after the reveal that Naruto's first son hadn't inherited the Byakugan but Himawari had.

Hinata's connection to Hamura Ohtsutsuki via her Byakugan was explored in The Last: Naruto the Movie. This plotline might also end up connecting to Himawari's character, especially since the series has increased its focus on the Otsutsukis.

Although Himawari herself was a fan-favorite character, most of her scenes comprised slice-of-life elements or she only appeared during filler episodes, making many fans fear that the series will completely sideline Naruto's second child by focusing solely on his first child.

Himawari as shown in the Boruto manga cover (Image via Shueisha)

For the majority of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations story, Himawari's role was passive. In fact, she was often overlooked, even though she was one of the most important characters in the series, simply due to her status as Naruto's child.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 showcased Himawari and the InoShikaCho group running from the God Trees after Jura tried to kill Himawari with a Tailed-Beast bomb. While they were fleeing, Himawari was transported to the tailed-beast mental plane, where she met a baby Kurama.

As the tailed-beast mental plane was only accessible to jinchurikis and the tailed-beasts, Himawari was confirmed as the next jinchuriki of the Nine-Tails. As the jinchuriki of a tailed beast, Himawari could also learn how to control its chakra, just like Naruto did with the help of Killer Bee.

As the baby Kurama acted pretty familiar with Himawari in chapter 9 of the Two Vortex series, there could be a chance that Kurama remembered his past life as Naruto's jinchuriki, so Himawari learning to control Kurama's chakra wouldn't be that hard.

The Tailed beasts as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A huge portion of the Naruto fanbase has attributed Kurama's revival inside Himawari to being a very convenient random event. However, the plot point for Naruto's first child or Himawari to be connected to Kurama and eventually become a jinchuriki has always been present in the form of their whiskers.

Although the current story is focusing on the stories of Boruto and Kawaki, Himawari becoming the Nine-Tails jinchuriki has managed to avoid the mistake of sidelining one of the most integral characters of the story. It is guaranteed that Himawari will not suddenly become the core center of the story, but now she'll be able to take a more active role in it.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While Himawari's newfound role as the Nine-Tails jinchuriki marks a significant development, her complete trajectory remains uncertain. There's a possibility that her role could devolve into that of a mere plot device, particularly if her connection to Kurama overshadows her character development.

As fans await chapter 10 of the Blue Vortex manga, releasing on May 20, 2024, fans are eager to see how Himawari's story unfolds and whether she'll truly carve her own path or be relegated to the sidelines once again.