Naruto: Is Hagoromo Otsutsuki the strongest Otsutsuki clan member? Explained

The Otsutsuki Clan is renowned throughout the Naruto world for its immense abilities, placing its members among the most formidable forces to contend with. As the mightiest clan, the Otsutsuki clan members play pivotal roles in driving the narrative forward with their extraordinary strength.
Among them, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, known as the Sage of Six Paths, stands out. With unparalleled powers and profound influence, Hagoromo outshines even his clan members. Many fans debate whether his exceedingly potent skills surpass all other Otsutsuki as well. However, some still question if any clan members might match or exceed the Sage's legendary feats.
Naruto: Isshiki Otsutsuki surpasses Hagoromo Otsutsuki in terms of strength
Isshiki Otsutsuki, the primary villain in Boruto, is an Otsutsuki clan member surpassing Hagoromo's power and capabilities. Hagoromo Otsutsuki is definitely mighty in the Naruto series, yet he is not the strongest Otsutsuki. His abilities, stemming from the Ten-Tails and Six Paths Sage Mode, granted immense strength and skills. By mastering chakra and inventing ninja techniques, he became the legendary Sage of Six Paths.
However, Isshiki Otsutsuki's introduction in Boruto overshadows Hagoromo's power. Isshiki possesses the unique Karma seal, allowing him to reincarnate into vessels and extend his lifespan. This ability alone sets him apart from Hagoromo, showcasing his superior control over life forces. Additionally, Isshiki is equipped with impeccable abilities.
His space-time ninjutsu mastery grants unparalleled teleportation and dimension manipulation. With his signature technique, Sukunahikona, Isshiki can shrink objects and living beings to microscopic sizes, providing a strategic combat advantage. Furthermore, his immense physical strength and speed make him a strong close-quarters opponent in battle.
Naruto: What does Isshiki Otsutsuki aim to achieve in the Boruto Series?
Isshiki Otsutsuki plays a crucial role as the main villain in Boruto. His goal involves growing the Divine Tree, also known as the God Tree, on Earth. This tree produces special fruits containing immense chakra. Isshiki aims to consume these fruits to gain godlike abilities. This plan aligns with the Otsutsuki clan's mission to harvest worlds and increase their power.
Throughout the series, Isshiki's actions create major challenges for characters like Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. His cunning nature, intelligence, and ruthlessness make him a formidable foe. The characters must push their limits to combat Isshiki's dominance. He surpasses even Hagoromo's strength, establishing him as the most powerful known member of the Otsutsuki clan.
Final thoughts
The Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, is one of the most powerful Shinobi in the Naruto universe. However, he is not the mightiest member of the Otsutsuki clan. Isshiki Otsutsuki, introduced in Boruto, showcases abilities that surpass Hagoromo's strength. His Karma seal, space-time ninjutsu, and immense physical prowess make him indomitable.
As Boruto's primary antagonist, Isshiki's role and aim is to highlight his unparalleled might. He is the most powerful known Otsutsuki thus far. The Boruto narrative continues to unveil mysteries about the Otsutsuki clan and their impact, leaving fans eager for the epic saga's next chapter.