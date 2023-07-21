Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

One of Naver's most popular offerings is the manhwa Solo Farming in the Tower. Now, fans are eager to read Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 and learn everything they can about the chapter. Following its first serialization and publication in April 2023, the series has become very popular. Those who are interested in manga are eager to learn more about the latest chapter of the manhwa.

The manhwa Solo Farming in the Tower is written by Lim Hyung and illustrated by Lee Ha Kyung. The plot of this manhwa is unique and exciting, not like any other manhwa. Anyone who wants to read the manhwa can do so, and fortunately, there is a completely legal way for readers in other nations to read the latest chapters of Solo Farming in the Tower.

Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 released on July 20

Those who want to keep up with Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 will be glad to know that Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 was released on July 20, 2023, at 12 am KST. It is worth noting that the manhwa is released every Thursday. It has been published online by Never's Webtoon as a weekly serial since April 20, 2023.

As Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 has been released, Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 20 will be released on July 27, 2023. By that time, those who want to read Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 can do so, by visiting the official Naver website. However, the site requires a fast pass for the manhwa's most recent 5 chapters, suggesting that fans must buy the 5 most recent chapters in order to read.

Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 release date (Image via Lim Hyung/ Lee Ha Kyung/ Naver webtoon)

Thus, the manhwa is only available for free reading up to chapter 14, after which each chapter needs to be purchased. Additionally, the only official place to read Manhwa's currently released chapters is Naver's Webtoon official website.

However, it appears that the manhwa has not yet been serialized in English, as there isn't much information available about it. Fans can thus, read the manhwa for free on websites like AquaManga and ManhwaTop. These websites have all of the chapters that have been released thus far.

What is the plot of Solo Farming in the Tower?

The plot of Solo Farming in the Tower is that one day, a mysterious tower appeared out of nowhere in the city. When the tower first appeared, people decided to call it a dungeon.

In addition, the tower was filled with hostile terrain and dangerous monsters from the inside. However, for some, it was also a land of opportunity with a wealth of hidden treasures.

In this regard, there is one man named Sejun, the main character of the manhwa. Sejun is a young man who was leading a regular life until he was unintentionally invited to the dungeon.

Sejun, who was thrilled at the prospect of becoming wealthy as he entered the dungeon, is now trapped in a secret area of the mysterious tower. Now, all he has left is himself and a few seeds. Sejun must now farm, gather resources, and devise a survival plan on his own.

What to expect from Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19?

Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 release date (Image via Lim Hyung/ Lee Ha Kyung/ Naver webtoon)

Fans will first see Theo make a contract with Kim from the Phoenix guild to send Sejun's family money in exchange for Tower coins and magical cherry tomatoes in chapter 19 of Solo Farming in the Tower. Along with that, the rabbits with Sejun will be building their own homes.

As soon as the rabbits will finish building their own house, Sejun will throw a housewarming party for them. Additionally, Solo Farming in the Tower chapter 19 will also show, Theo going shopping without making a fool of himself.

Stay tuned for more Solo Farming in the Tower and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.