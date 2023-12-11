Solo Leveling Anime: Release date, voice cast, theme songs, and everything we know so far

The hype for the upcoming Solo Leveling anime is certainly through the roof. The anime adaptation of the South Korean webcomic has been confirmed to have a Winter 2024 release date and is animated by the renowned animation studio, A-1 Pictures.

Created by Chugong, the Solo Leveling manhwa has captivated fans all over the world with its unique and compelling story, exhilarating action sequences, and distinctive character designs. At Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the anime adaptation of the series was announced to premiere in January 2024.

As the Solo Leveling anime gets closer to being released, more information has come out about the series' voice cast, theme song, and official release date.

Solo Leveling anime set to release on January 6, 2024

Prior to Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the Solo Leveling anime was initially set to release by the end of 2023. However, the date was later pushed back to January 2024 by Crunchyroll.

According to recent news, the first episode of Solo Leveling anime is scheduled to premiere on January 6, 2024. Furthermore, the latest trailer of the upcoming series announced that there will be early screenings for the anime by the end of 2023. The dates and locations for the screenings are as follows:

Tokyo - December 10

Seoul - December 10

London - December 13

Los Angeles - December 14

The Solo Leveling anime is being animated by A-1 Pictures, whose most prominent works include Your Lie in April, Sword Art Online, Kaguya Sama: Love is War, and Erased. All of these anime series had exceptional animation quality, so fans can rest assured that Solo Leveling will certainly be done justice.

The series features Shunsuke Nakashige as the director and Noboru Kimura as the head writer. Additionally, the scores of the anime is being created by the legendary composer Hiroyuki Sawano, whose most prominent works include the epic soundtracks in Attack on Titan and Kill la Kill. He will be composing the opening theme song of the anime, titled 'LEveL', in collaboration with the popular K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. On the other hand, the ending theme song is 'request' by krage.

Although there is no official word on the dub voice actors for the anime as of now, the Japanese voice cast includes:

Taito Ban as Sung Jin-Woo

Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-In

Haruna Mikawa as Sung Jin-Ah

Banjou Ginga as Go Gun-Hee

Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jin-Ho

Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong-In

Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoon-Ho

Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jin-Chul

Furthermore, it has been reported that the anime will likely adapt the Japanese translation of the manhwa. As such, fans can expect there to be major changes, such as the location of the series being changed from Seoul to Tokyo and the name of the series protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, being altered to Shun Mizushino.

Changing the location and names to fit in more with the Japanese audience might create some controversies for the show, as the original location of Seoul does play a major role in the later arcs of the series. Despite that, fans are hopeful that the anime adaptation will otherwise remain faithful to the manhwa.

What is the plot of Solo Leveling anime?

Despite a few changes here and there, it's expected that the Solo Leveling anime will remain faithful to the original manhwa. The story is set in a world where gifted individuals called 'Hunters' awaken their magical abilities and take on evil creatures around the world, whose existence came into being when "the Gate" connected the human world with the realm of magic and monsters.

The narrative focuses on a low-ranking Hunter named Sung Jin-Woo, who has been labeled as the 'World's Weakest Hunter' due to his fragility and lack of significant abilities. One day, on a fateful mission, Jin-Woo almost loses his life in a dungeon. When he wakes up, he realizes that he has 'reawakened' and been granted a second chance in life.

He has also gained the ability to complete certain dangerous tasks and missions in order to 'level up', a concept similar to video games. By using his new-found ability, Jin-Woo embarks on a journey to become one of the strongest and most fearsome Hunters in the world.

Final Thoughts

Given the premise of the story, fans are undoubtedly excited and eagerly awaiting the anime's release. Although it will be officially released on January 6, 2024, fans can watch the early screenings of the anime that will be taking place this week itself.