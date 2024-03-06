Solo Leveling English dub wows fans with Aleks Le's performance as Sung Jin-Woo

Solo Leveling anime adaptation has certainly exceeded fans’ expectations. With only 8 episodes released at the moment, fans are incredibly happy with how A-1 Pictures handled the animation and the overall adaptation.

This time, however, fans have a newfound appreciation for the series owing to the voice-acting prowess shown by the English dub team. Usually, the English dubbed version of the episodes seems a tad bit underwhelming compared to the original audio. However, the English dub voice actors have done a splendid job so far.

Aleks Le, the actor who plays the protagonist Sung Jin-Woo, appears to be a cut above the rest. His performance in the latest episodes won people’s hearts, and fans cannot wait for the next English-dubbed episode of the Solo Leveling series.

Solo Leveling dub actor Aleks Le leaves fans speechless with his recent performance

Aleks Le has been the talk of the town because the Solo Leveling dub has been nothing short of exciting for most fans. The English-dubbed episodes are yet to catch up with the original versions. However, the voice acting department seems to have done a phenomenal job. Aleks Le’s ability to convey the emotions Sung Jin-Woo felt on the verge of death has won fans' hearts.

There was a monologue where Sung Jin-Woo expressed his frustration. That particular dubbed part has gone viral, as Solo Leveling fans loved every bit of it. Fans also recognized the efforts of the voice-acting director.

They believe that the person responsible did a great job directing the voice-acting part and ensured that the audio elicited the perfect emotions in viewers when they were watching episodes of Solo Leveling. Fans also appreciated the casting choice since they managed to portray the characters perfectly.

Fans love the English-dubbed version of the anime (Screengrab via X)

Aside from the sea of praises that Aleks Le received, fans also stated their opinions on the recap episode. Solo Leveling had recently released a recap episode that upset the audience. Fans said that Aleks Le’s talents and the series’ budget would get wasted if they made him voice act the recap episode.

Fans appreciate Aleks Le's performance (Screengrab via X)

Some fans also expressed interest in shifting to the English-dubbed version of the episodes. However, they have one issue with shifting to the dub version—all the dubbed episodes have not been released at the moment. The original audio version will be released first; therefore, fans will have to wait for the dubbed version of the episode to be released.

Final thoughts

It’s clear that the English-dubbed version is a hit among fans. Despite the track record anime as a medium has had concerning English-dubbed episodes, fans admit that this was one of the best English voice acting they have witnessed. This will certainly invite plenty of talented voice actors who could improve the English-dubbed versions of various anime titles.

