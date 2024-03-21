Solo Leveling Episode 11 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures finally released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 11 on the anime's website. The upcoming episode, titled A Knight Who Defends an Empty Throne, will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The episode will first air on local TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo learn about the threat of Hwang Dong-su. With that, Jin-Woo got another reason to level up. Hence, he and Yoo Jin-Ho began their dungeon raids. Following that, a member of the White Tiger Guild tried recruiting Sung, however, he tricked them into buying and overpaying for three C-Rank dungeons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling episode 11 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo doing a new quest

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime's previous episode saw a window suddenly appear before Sung Jin-Woo that read "Job Change Quest." While Jin-Woo wasn't sure what that was, he was interested in it. Hence, he is set to go off on that quest to learn what the System has in store for him.

This quest is going to set up Jin-Woo against several monsters that are set to breathlessly keep attacking Jin-Woo. Such a quest is bound to force Jin-Woo to make some hasty decisions while he tries to take a breather.

Sung Jin-Woo set to be reminded about the Double Dungeon

Blood-Red Commander Igris as seen in Solo Leveling episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the preview synopsis of Solo Leveling episode 11, the upcoming episode is set to see Sung Jin-Woo face off against a knight. Seemingly, the knight's presence is set to evoke Sung Jin-Woo's memories about the Cartenon Temple, i.e., the Double Dungeon incident.

Right after, the episode might feature the fight between Sung Jin-Woo and the knight. The knight is seemingly called the Blood-Red Commander Igris as per the webcomic. He is set to have extraordinary powers that will even challenge Sung Jin-Woo despite his high level due to the System.

Jong-In Choi might reveal his plan to raid Jeju Island again

Jong-In Choi as seen in Solo Leveling episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Before the plot of the anime, the characters in the series had seemingly gone on a dangerous mission to Jeju Island. Unfortunately, the Hunters failed in their mission, losing many things close to them. The two Hunters who have been shown to regret the outcome of that mission most are Jong-In Choi and Yoon-Ho Baek.

Thus, considering how the previous episode revealed a confidential document about Jeju Island, the upcoming episode might see Jong-In Choi officially announce a raid on Jeju Island. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see what Jong-In is planning.

Yoo Jin-Ho might inform his father about his upcoming Guild

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in Solo Leveling episode 11 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yoo Jin-Ho wanted to help his father by arranging for a guild under Yoojin Constructions' name. However, it is highly unlikely that he had revealed his plan to his father beforehand. Hence, the upcoming episode could see Yoo Jin-Ho inform his father about Sung Jin-Woo and their efforts to form a Guild.

