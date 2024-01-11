Solo Leveling Episode 2 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 2. The upcoming episode, titled If I Had One More Chance, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 14, 2024. It will be aired on TOKYO MX, and other television networks, followed by Crunchyroll.

The previous episode introduced fans to the world of Solo Leveling and how Hunters came to be. Sung Jin-Woo is said to be the weakest hunter in the world. Nevertheless, he takes part in dungeon explorations to earn enough money for his family. Unfortunately, Sung Jin-Woo and others happen to get trapped inside a dangerous Double Dungeon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling episode 2 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo finding out the path to survival

Song Chi-Yul and Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the Solo Leveling episode 2 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 2, titled If I Had One More Chance, may see Sung Jin-Woo working together with Song Chi-Yul to find a path to survival from the Double Dungeon. As per the episode preview, the three commandments are set to be the key to escaping the Double Dungeon. Therefore, Sung Jin-Woo who is quite calculating, may try to decipher the commandments and understand what they must do to survive the ordeal.

Fortunately for him, Song Chi-Yul is set to try and assist him to the best of his abilities. Hence, the group's leader could end up becoming the voice for Sung Jin-Woo, whose advice everyone might ignore due to his low Hunter class.

The number of survivors may dwindle in Solo Leveling episode 2

Lee Joohee as seen in the Solo Leveling episode 2 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Following the deaths of a few characters in the anime's premiere, there is a good chance that many other characters are set to die in the upcoming episode. While Sung Jin-Woo may correctly instruct them on the way to escape the dungeon, there are bound to be several characters who do not wish to adhere to his instructions. Hence, the upcoming episode may feature several deaths.

Additionally, there might be several characters who betray Sung Jin-Woo and escape the Double Dungeon themselves. Such an incident is bound to leave the remaining hunters in despair, forcing them to betray Sung Jin-Woo as well.

Sung Jin-Woo may receive his powers in Solo Leveling episode 2

The Stature as seen in the Solo Leveling episode 2 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While the Solo Leveling anime is airing worldwide for the first time, fans may already know that the entire Double Dungeon incident is set to give Sung Jin-Woo his special powers. Thus, fans might witness the protagonist receive his powers in the upcoming episode. That said, one will have to wait until the episode gets released to find out how Sung Jin-Woo will receive the powers.

However, before that, fans will have to wait and see how Sung Jin-Woo escapes the Double Dungeon. Considering the episode's title "If I Had One More Chance," the chances of the protagonist escaping the Double Dungeon with no injuries seem very slim.