Solo Leveling Episode 9 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has released the preview synopsis and images for the Solo Leveling Episode 9 on the anime's website. The upcoming episode, titled You’ve Been Hiding Your Skills, will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The episode will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX and other television networks. Following that, it will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo accepting Yoo Jin-Ho's proposal to form a raid party. Later the episode saw the people from the Double Dungeon Incident reunite during a D-Class Dungeon Raid. However, it wasn't a normal raid as prisoners looking to get their sentences shortened joined them in the raid.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling Episode 9 preview hints at Kang Tae-Shik being involved in suspicious activities

Kang Tae-shik as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 9 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime's previous episode saw Kang Tae-Shik, an inspector under the Hunters Association's Surveillance Team, join the dungeon raid party to keep an eye on the criminals who were to take part in the raid. While Tae-Shik revealed that he was joining them to keep an eye on the criminals, there seemed something off about him.

Prior to the raid party formation, the anime showed a character asking someone else to kill a group of people. While the anime did not reveal who the characters were, there is good reason to believe that the mysterious person was none other than Kang Tae-Shik. Hence, there is a good chance that Kang Tae-Shik will do something to the criminals in the upcoming episode.

Sung Jin-Woo, Lee Joohee, and Song Chi-Yul will witness something horrific in Episode 9

Song Chi-yul as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 9 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the preview synopsis for Solo Leveling Episode 9, the raid party is set to divide its numbers to explore different parts of the dungeon. Near the end of the dungeon raid, Sung Jin-Woo, Lee Joohee, and Song Chi-Yul are set to hear Kim Sang-Shik scream for help.

As they head to the scream's source, the three Hunters are set to witness something horrific. According to the synopsis, Kim and Kang's appearances are seemingly set to change. However, this could be a hint at the two characters getting gravely injured. The preview does not reveal whether the culprit was a dungeon monster or a human, however, it could be Kang Tae-Shik.

Sung Jin-Woo will likely fight Kang Tae-Shik in Solo Leveling Episode 9

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As hinted by the upcoming episode's title, You’ve Been Hiding Your Skills, there is a good chance that Kang Tae-Shik will attack Sung Jin-Woo. However, Jin-Woo should be able to easily block that attack. Hence, Kang Tae-Shik might realize that Jin-Woo was hiding his true skills.

This revelation could lead to a battle between Sung Jin-Woo and Kang Tae-Shik. With that, the fans can expect to know why Tae-Shik might have attacked the prisoners or hunters. In addition, Lee Joohee and Song Chi-Yul may also get to witness the extent of Jin-Woo's growth as a Hunter.

