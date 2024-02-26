Solo Leveling gets compared to Demon Slayer over "carried by animation" allegations

It's safe to say that Solo Leveling is the most popular anime of the Winter 2024 season. Although it has garnered praise from longtime fans of the manhwa and anime watchers all over the world, there have also been some fans who have criticized the anime for its lack of an engaging storyline and claimed that it is only 'carried by its animation quality.'.

This is a complaint that is often directed towards anime series. Fans believe these series are upheld by their breathtaking animation quality, which more or less makes up for an otherwise uninteresting plot. An anime series that has been a major target of this opinion for quite some time is Demon Slayer, arguably one of the most popular anime of the past few years.

Fans accuse Solo Leveling of being 'carried by its animation' like Demon Slayer

Although Solo Leveling has proved itself worthy of all the hype surrounding it, many fans have believed that it wouldn't really amount to anything in terms of storytelling and that it would only be memorable for its animation quality.

According to some fans, the anime was headed in a similar direction as the popular Demon Slayer series, which is renowned for its breathtaking animation quality. A lot of people in the past few years have proclaimed that Demon Slayer only stands out because of its remarkable animation and claim that it doesn't really have an interesting storyline.

That said, it should be mentioned that this opinion is highly subjective. While the majority of the fanbase of each anime is quite fond of their respective storylines, there have always been those who downplay the series by saying that they are only 'carried by their animation.'

All criticism aside, the Solo Leveling anime has received overall positive reviews from its fanbase, who are delighted to receive a faithful anime adaptation of their beloved manhwa. Although people initially doubted whether A-1 Studios would be able to do justice to Chugong's masterpiece, the anime has proven to be a resounding success and has surpassed all expectations.

Fans compare Solo Leveling to Demon Slayer over 'animation' issues

Before the Solo Leveling anime even started airing, many fans predicted it would simply be 'carried by its animation' due to a lack of an interesting plot.

This opinion seems to be a common one among some manhwa readers, who needlessly bashed the anime and claimed that it would be similar to Demon Slayer, which is mostly known for its top-notch animation quality.

On the other hand, fans have also compared the two anime series in a positive sense. According to them, the Solo Leveling anime certainly needs top-tier animation quality, like Demon Slayer, to live up to the manhwa's remarkable art style.

Now that the anime is officially 7 episodes in, fans have praised A-1 Studios for doing justice to Chugong's magnum opus and are excited to see the rest of the manhwa get adapted to the screens.

Final thoughts

The Solo Leveling anime has emerged as the most popular anime of the ongoing Winter 2024 season due to its captivating storyline, eye-catching animation quality, and exhilarating action sequences. It has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans, who are undoubtedly excited for a potential second season of the anime in the near future.

