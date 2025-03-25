Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 dropped a major Sung Jinwoo easter egg in the most subtle manner

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 was released on March 22, 2025. The episode dropped the heartwrenching cliffhanger where Sung Jinwoo was stressed over looking for a way to revive Cha Haein. However, after the screens went black, a black screen was showcased for a while with a strange sound in the background. To some fans' surprise, this might be the biggest easter egg yet.

As given from the series' Korean subtitles, the strange sound that appeared in the installment's climax was the words that stated 'Use My Powers.' For the Manhwa readers who know the reality, this voice might belong to Min Byung-Gyu, the S-rank healer the Ant King killed. He might be requesting Jinwoo to turn him into a shadow soldier so that he could heal Cha Haein.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manhwa series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the strange sound that appeared in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12's climax

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 commenced with Sung Jinwoo appearing on Jeju Island through his Shadow Exchange technique. Moreover, he immediately distributed potions among the injured Korean Hunters. However, Cha Haein was beyond his help due to her fatal injuries. As the protagonist opted to escape Jeju Island, he was interrupted by the Ant King.

The Ant King and Sung Jinwoo then engaged in a hardcore battle, during which the male protagonist unlocked a new skill. With the help of this new skill, Sung Jinwoo overpowered the Ant King and succeeded in killing him. However, the main issue was still at hand because Cha Haein was getting closer to dying with each passing second.

In a hurry, Sung Jinwoo locked back, which was when the screen went black. However, this wasn't where the episode ended because the black screen was present for a few seconds. Moreover, if listened to carefully, fans could hear a strange voice on this black screen. Due to the vagueness of this voice, it couldn't be translated into words.

Min Byung-Gyu as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Fortunately, the Korean subtitles of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 showcased the translation of this voice. The voice was a few words that could hardly be heard, and these words translated to ' Use My Powers.' While anime fans might be more confused than intrigued by these words, these words might make more sense in the eyes of the manhwa readers.

This voice might belong to the deceased S-rank healer and the key part of the Korean Hunter Team, Min Byung-Gyu. Before the start of the 4th Jeju Island Raid, Min Byung-Gyu avoided participating due to his past experiences as a Hunter. However, he eventually joined Yonhoo in the raid, hoping to return victorious.

The raid was about to end with the Hunter's perfect win until the Ant King emerged and wreaked havoc. When the Ant King fatally injured the majority of the Korean Hunters, it immediately killed Min Byung-Gyu as he kept reviving his fellow Hunters. So, after Jinwoo killed the Ant King, Min Byung-Gyu might be requesting the male protagonist to use his powers to save Cha Haein.

Min Byung-Gyu's shadow soldier (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

As the manhwa readers know, Jinwoo would extract Min Byung-Gyu's soul to produce a shadow soldier. Due to the Hunter's expertise in healing magic, he would easily heal Cha Haein. However, as Jinwoo wanted to keep Min Byung-Gyu as a part of his army, Yonhoo rebelled and requested the protagonist to release Min Byung-Gyu's soul.

To honor the request of one of his fellow Hunters, Jinwoo released the soul of Min Byung-Gyu, who passed away peacefully with a subtle smile. This easter egg might be hardly noticeable, but could be one of the best ones from the anime's production team.

Final thoughts

This easter egg in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 might be one of the most efficient ways to tease the return of Min Byung-Gyu. While fans might not be expecting his return, this easter egg could lead them to think otherwise.

