Solo Leveling: Who is Greed? The shadow explained

Solo Leveling episode 6 features the true powers of the protagonist Sung Jinwoo as he takes care of Hwang Dongsuk and some other lizards that were trying to get him and his partner, Jinho, killed. This was the moment Sung Jinwoo realized it was either kill or be killed in this world.

But killing Dongsuk might have provoked someone Sung Jinwoo shouldn't have messed with. As it turns out Dongsuk has a younger brother named Hwang Dongsoo, a Korean-American S-rank hunter. After hearing the news of his brother's murder, Dongsoo wants to take revenge on the person who took his beloved brother from him.

There is no confirmation that he could make an appearance in the upcoming episode, but interestingly enough, he has a deep connection to a shadow that Sung Jinwoo will extract in the future. That shadow is Greed, the future general of Sung Jinwoo's shadow army

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series.

Solo Leveling: Discovering Greed, the future General ofSung Jinwoo's army

Expand Tweet

Greed is the shadow of Hwang Dongsoo, the Korean-American S-rank hunter, and the general of Sung Jinwoo's shadow army. Greed was introduced in chapter 147 of the official manhwa series after Sung Jinwoo killed Dongsoo.

Being a 'general' grade shadow soldier, Greed is one of the strongest shadows in Solo Leveling. Despite being extracted from a hot-headed person, Greed has a humble personality, but his thirst for blood is second to none.

Hwang Dongsoo as seen in the manhwa (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

After learning that Sung Jinwoo is the hunter that killed his brother Dongsuk, Dongsoo puts the protagonist on his radar in hopes of fighting him one day. He tries his best to get some alone time with Jinwoo.

During the Red Gate arc of Solo Leveling, Dongsoo travels all the way from America as he gets news of Jinwoo trapped inside a gate. As soon as he reaches the gate, he realizes that it is a Red Gate, and considers Jinwoo as good as dead. He had been about to get into a fight with another hunter to pass some time but returned to America in the end.

During the Jeju Island arc of Solo Leveling, the Korean Government made a recruitment announcement for the Fourth Raid on Jeju Island, and seeing this opportunity, Dongsoo applies in hopes of killing Jinwoo during the raid. But luckily, the Hunters Association was aware of his motives and he was rejected from going on this raid.

During the International Guild Conference arc of Solo Leveling, Dongsoo got the golden chance to settle everything with Jinwoo as it turns out that they will be attending the International Guild Conference together. He was warned by Thomas Andre, a national-level hunter, not to meddle with Jinwoo. Although he agreed to it, Dungsoo still had his plans.

Hwang Dongsoo (left) going against Sung Jinwoo (right) (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

He kidnaps Jinho, Jinwoo's ally, and brings him to an abandoned factory where he starts beating him. Fortunately, Jinho possessed one of Jinwoo's shadows, so the latter arrives at the factory using Shadow Exchange. To Dongsoo's surprise, Jinwoo was more powerful than he had thought as the battle between them was rather one-sided.

Thomas Andre did interfere in their battle to save Dongsoo, but the former gets beaten by Jinwoo for interfering in his matters. After this, Jinwoo extracts the shadow of Dongsoo and names him 'Greed,' because he had died as a greedy person, hungry for revenge.

Greed is a general grade shadow, meaning he has a strength that surpasses the normal grade shadows. During a fight with the Frost Monarch, Greed got trapped inside his ice prison, but he made an easy escape by just stretching his muscles, showing how powerful he is as a shadow.