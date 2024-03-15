Solo Leveling: Why Sung Jin-Woo is both the strongest and weakest character in the series, explained

Solo Leveling is the kind of series where strength is even more important than even the most action-based manga and manhwa out there. This story focuses heavily on the ranks that the characters have when they develop abilities and how they can't move forward or become stronger, which is something that makes the protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, all the more unique and important in the series.

Sung Jin-Woo stands out in the Solo Leveling series because he is one of the few characters in the story who can become stronger, which is why, ironically enough, he is the most powerful and the weakest individual in the entire franchise. However, this irony is not lost in the series and is one of the main themes that are explored as the story progresses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Sung Jin-Woo is the strongest and weakest character in Solo Leveling

Expand Tweet

Sung Jin-Woo started as the weakest character among the Hunters in the series because he simply couldn't improve, which is something that made things harder for him when he was participating in the Dungeon Raids. This is because once Hunters awaken their abilities, they cannot improve, so if they are, say, B-Rank, they cannot improve or train to get stronger.

That was why Sung Jin-Woo struggled greatly at the beginning of the story, although he was basically given a second chance at life when he was connected to the System. The System is a platform in the series that allows him to train and gain experience points, much like in RPGs, and become stronger, which is something that allows him to rise through the Ranks and fight against much more powerful enemies.

The System is basically what eventually makes Sung Jin-Woo the most powerful character in the story, as he ends the series as the Shadow Monarch, who is the strongest individual in the franchise. That is part of the story's irony, with the protagonist starting as the weakest fighter and eventually becoming the most powerful, which is a running theme throughout the series.

The appeal of the series

Sung Jin-Woo in the anime adaptation (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Part of the appeal of the Solo Leveling series has been the simple premise, which is centered around a young man trying to get stronger to provide for his sick mother and sister in college. However, the series escalates and there are greater stakes, which is shown through the millennia-old conflict between the Rulers and the Monarchs.

The System also emphasizes the RPG nature of the series, adding another dimension to the battles and the way Sung Jin-Woo goes through things. It also points out how he can get stronger by overcoming a lot of difficult things, thus making his success all the more rewarding.

The series also has a lot of lore that is developed further and further, which the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures has still not shown because it is in its early stages. However, the conflict between the Monarchs and the Rulers, plus the inclusion of the Shadows, is one of the most important elements in the series.

Final thoughts

Sung Jin-Woo started as the weakest character in Solo Leveling because he had a very low rank as a Hunter and was bound to die in that position. However, once he was connected to the System, he was allowed to train and get stronger, eventually becoming the most powerful in the series and gaining the role of the Shadow Monarch.

Related articles

Sung Jin-Woo’s 9 closest human allies in Solo Leveling, ranked

Solo Leveling: Why did the system force Sung Jin-Woo to kill his fellow Hunters? Explained

Does Sung Jin Woo marry Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling: When does Sung Jin-Woo's appearance change? Explained