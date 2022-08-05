Spy X Family Chapter 66: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The anime may have a few more months before coming back, but fans of the franchise still have Spy X Family Chapter 66 to look forward to. The Desmond family has never been closer to the Forgers than right now, seeing as how Yor managed to befriend someone very important to this family in the last chapter.

This is both a blessing and a curse for Operation Strix, so fans of the series are impatiently waiting for the release of the new chapter. Fortunately for them, the release date is almost upon us, with less than two days to go before the chapter comes out.

Continue reading to learn more about Spy X Family Chapter 66, its release date, where you can enjoy it, and much more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga series.

Will Melinda reveal more information about the Desmonds in Spy X Family Chapter 66?

When will the chapter come out? Where can you read it?

Yor may receive some shocking news (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family Chapter 66 will be released on Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 12:00 am JST in Japan. The chapter will be released worldwide shortly after. Below, you will find a list of the times the episode will be released according to time zones, for those fans who want to read the chapter as soon as it comes out.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, August 7th

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM, August 7th

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, August 7th

British Summer Time: 4 PM, August 7th

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, August 7th

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, August 7th

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, August 7th

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 8th

Fans of the series can enjoy Spy X Family Chapter 66 in different languages as soon as it is released via Viz Media’s Mangaplus and Shonen Jump’s app. Here, fans can read the first and last three chapters completely free. To read the entire series, a small fee will be charged.

What happened last time?

Spy X Family Chapter 65 started with Yor preparing to go shopping. She asked Anya if she wanted anything from the store, to which the little Esper replied that she wanted crunchy tea cakes. Yor became anxious because she had no idea where she could find such a treat and, in her mind, asking other mothers would look suspicious.

Her quest led her to the Berlitz City Mall, where she helped a woman and her butler prevent a disaster. After seeing Yor’s flexibility and reflexes, the mysterious woman asked her to join her club’s volleyball match, saying that with Yor on their team there was no way they could lose.

Sadly, Yor was unaware of the rules of the game, making it a lot harder for her and her team to win the game. After trying her hardest to learn and help her new friends, Yor and her team lost the game, but the ladies all had a really good time.

Yor’s new friend started to reassure Yor, saying that the point of the game was to have a good time, not to win. Yor proclaimed that she would learn from her new group how to be a better wife and mother before the chapter dropped the bomb that her new friend was Melinda Desmond, the wife of Loid’s target.

What can fans expect from Spy X Family Chapter 66?

It is no surprise that fans were intrigued by the shocking revelation that occurred in the last chapter. Fans began to speculate that this new arc of the series will focus on Yor and Melinda, as well as their relationship with their husbands.

It is too early in this new arc for Spy X Family Chapter 66 to have a major impact on the story, but it could start implanting the seed of chaos for later. This could be the last piece of the puzzle Loid needs to get closer to Donovan, or the last nail in the coffin for the Forger family.

Kryssie @Kryssieeeeee Can chapter 66 of spy x family update any sooner!? Can chapter 66 of spy x family update any sooner!?

Spy X Family Chapter 66 promises to be as enjoyable and charismatic as the rest of the series has been up to this point. While nothing has been confirmed about the plot of the chapter, it will most likely be another great addition to this amazing manga series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far