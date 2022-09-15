Spy x Family chapter 67-3: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family chapter 67-3 is just a few days away from being published, which has been a cause of excitement for fans around the globe. Loid may have been able to avoid serious problems in the last chapter, but that does not mean that he will be able to rest, as operation Strix is still ongoing.

The last chapter focused on Loid working with Franky and Fiona to prevent Dr. Gorey from calling the SSS and accusing him of being a spy. This week, the chapter will most likely change perspectives once more, as the situation in the hospital has already been resolved. Continue reading to learn more about the release of Spy X Family chapter 67-3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family manga.

Anya’s attempts to get closer to Damian may be the focus of Spy X Family chapter 67-3

When will the chapter come out and where can you read it?

Spy X Family chapter 67-3 is expected to be released this Monday, September 19, at around 12 am JST. The chapter will be released simultaneously for fans all over the world to enjoy at the same time. Below, you can find a list of the times at which the chapter will be published, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, September 18

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM, September 18

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, September 18

British Summer Time: 4 PM, September 18

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, September 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, September 18

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, September 18

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, September 19

Fans who want to read Spy X Family chapter 67-3 as soon as it is released can do so on Manga Plus and Shonen Jump+. These are the only official platforms for the series, and we encourage fans to use them, as doing so supports the official release of the manga. If you want to read about the rest of the adventures the Forger family has been a part of, you can do so by paying a small fee.

What to expect from Spy X Family chapter 67-3?

Anya wants to be the one who helps Loid (Image via Wit Studio)

Now that the hospital subplot is over, the Forger family, mainly Anya, who wants to prove her usefulness to her father, can focus on fulfilling Operation Strix. Spy X Family chapter 67-3 will most likely continue with Anya’s quest to be invited by Damian to his house. For the small Esper, this is the only way to help Loid before he decides that Yor is more helpful to him.

Anya will probably try everything to get an invitation to the Donovans’ home, which will undoubtedly bring many hilarious moments. However, it could also end up with Damian getting frustrated with the pink-haired girl, as he cannot imagine why Anya would want to go to his house except for greed.

What happened in the last chapter?

Spy X Family chapter 67-2 started with Anya trying to convince Damian of inviting her to his house, hoping that would help Loid with his mission. Far from Eden Academy in the hospital Loid works at, two SSS agents arrived with the intent of arresting Loid. In chapter 67-1, Dr. Gorey, Loid’s superior, called for them to accuse his co-worker of being a spy, all due to how jealous he was of Loid.

However, his call was intercepted by Franky, who was revealed to be disguised as one of the SSS agents. With Fiona’s help, who was disguised as the second agent, Franky was able to make Gorey look like the real culprit, giving Agent Twilight a chance to save his boss. This was enough to change Dr. Gorey’s opinion of Loid, who was no longer in danger of being discovered.

Will Yuri return in Spy X Family chapter 67-3? (Image via Wit Studio)

Fans need to remember that Loid is still not completely safe, seeing as Yuri and the Shopkeeper still have doubts about his profession. One of them could make a surprise appearance in Spy X Family chapter 67-3, something that would create a whole new problem for agent Twilight.

