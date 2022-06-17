Spy X Family Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After the false rumor regarding the Stella star from last week’s infamous dodgeball game, an actual Stella is on the horizon in Spy x Family Episode 11. The preview, however, shows nothing of academics and Eden, and instead focuses on Anya while she is on an outing.

The last episode also suffered from some pacing issues, which will hopefully be rectified in Spy x Family Episode 11. It seems like this will be another single-chapter episode, which indicates that there will be a lot of anime-original content.

Spy X Family Episode 11 is likely to feature Anya's day out

Spy x Family Episode 11 is titled Stella (Sutera). It will air on TV Tokyo at 11.00 PM JST in Japan on Saturday, June 18. The subtitled version of the episode will be streamed online at the following international times on June 18:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 AM

British Summer Time: 4:30 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM

Philippine Time: 11:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:00 AM (Sunday, June 19)

Crunchyroll will stream Spy x Family Episode 11 across North America, while Muse Communications will stream the episode across Asia on their YouTube channel, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+, and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 10

Spy x Family Episode 10 adapted only Chapter 15 from the manga, which allowed the animators to play with a lot of original content. Anya and her class heard a rumor that the most prominent player in the upcoming dodgeball match during P.E. period would be rewarded a Stella star. Damian, wanting to earn the respect of his father and outgrow his brother, became dead-set to earn that star.

Anya also informed her parents about it, which led to some intense training with Yor. However, the Cecile House class faced unexpected trouble from the athletic star of the opposing team, Bill Watkins. Having been trained to master any sports by his military officer father, Bill took out the members of Anya’s team effortlessly. However, Anya continued to dodge his attacks by reading his mind.

Kam @dotdotKam Keisuke Okiura is the MVP of today's Spy x Family episode undoubtedly. From the fabric, hair, and effects, it all lands well. His work on the show has probably been the most enjoyable for me out of the many talented people involved. Keisuke Okiura is the MVP of today's Spy x Family episode undoubtedly. From the fabric, hair, and effects, it all lands well. His work on the show has probably been the most enjoyable for me out of the many talented people involved. https://t.co/qcaUA4Nrcc

On the next throw, Anya slipped and fell, making her an easy target for Bill. However, Damian came to her rescue and saved her at the cost of being eliminated himself. Intending to win the game for her class, Anya employed every technique she learned from Yor, only for the throw to turn out tragically lackluster. Bill took the opportunity to take her out immediately, but the rumor about the Stella star turned out to be false.

What to expect from Spy x Family Episode 11

Hype @DbsHype This week’s Spy X Family’s latest Episode references DBZ’s Namek Saga! This week’s Spy X Family’s latest Episode references DBZ’s Namek Saga! 😆 https://t.co/4pKjgBXexv

Spy x Family Episode 11 is likely to cover Chapter 16, leaving Chapter 17 for the last episode of this cour. This means that we will have yet another single-chapter episode, which will give the animators a lot of room for original scenes. While the pacing had suffered in the last episode, the quality of the animation was incredible. Hopefully, the same quality will be maintained.

The preview of Spy x Family Episode 11 shows Anya out with Loid for what is most likely a swimming lesson, judging by the costumes of the extra characters around them. Anya is seen underwater, indicating that there may be a mishap in the future. The images released by the official website show that Anya tries to read her peers' thoughts again, and tries out a few hobbies, including training with Yor.

It can be safely said that the first cour will end with Chapter 17 of the Spy X Family manga, possibly with the first glimpse of Bond. The second cour, spanning 13 episodes, will return in the Fall 2022 season, which suggests a three-month long waiting time for the return of our beloved Esper and her dysfunctional parents.

