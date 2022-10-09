Spy x Family Episode 14's cliffhanger ending has fans waiting with bated breath for next episode

Spy x Family Episode 14’s release on Saturday was met with nearly universal praise from fans, all of whom responded incredibly well to the episode’s events. The Doggy Crisis arc has been one that fans have praised since the series’ return with its second cour, which has exclusively adapted the arc thus far.

Spy x Family Episode 14 in particular has elicited an especially feverish response from fans, particularly due to its cliffhanger ending. Despite the suspense fans have now been thrown into, nearly everyone praises the anime’s execution of the current plotline, appearing almost happy to be left on a cliffhanger.

Fans respond positively to the execution of the major cliffhanger in Spy x Family Episode 14’s final moments

Kurvin @KurvinHendrix how could they end Spy X Family episode 14 that way how could they end Spy X Family episode 14 that way https://t.co/4zaXzIVKsS

The Doggy Crisis arc Spy x Family Episode 14 focuses on an assassination plot centered around trained dogs in explosive vests. Ironically, the Forger family is also dealing with the need to get Anya a dog as the plot occurs, resulting in some hilarious intersection between the two events for Loid and the Forgers.

Tiktok @awprabuu @awprabuuu Episode 14 Spy x Family cliffhanger pars Episode 14 Spy x Family cliffhanger pars

Overall, the episode was incredibly well done, picking up with the resolution of a cliffhanger almost as suspenseful as the one it ends on. Anya shines the brightest in Spy x Family Episode 14, especially via her selfless desire to help her father, even if it meant hurting herself or worse in the process.

The first cour was incredibly well-received by fans, and based on how the second cour has started, it seems set to match or even surpass the first in quality and fan reception. While this is up for debate, fans are loving everything the anime series has done thus far, whether in the first or the second cour.

Fans are also praising Loid’s presence in the episode, in everything from his outfit to his actions against the dastardly assassination plot. One fan even compares one of Loid’s looks in the episode to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kento Nanami and the two certainly appear similar with Loid's look.

As mentioned earlier, “Starlight” Anya is also a highlight for many viewers, with her actions ranging from incredibly brave to hilariously dimwitted. However, it was this constant ebb and flow of her character which initially drew fans in, resulting in this episode’s Anya gags being nothing short of comedy gold for viewers.

Mitch-kun @JustWaffles19 Spy X family episode was another banger. YOU GO STARLIGHT ANYA Spy X family episode was another banger. YOU GO STARLIGHT ANYA https://t.co/7XiSAwGhzw

Some fans are even claiming that the action-packed slice-of-life series is on track to be one of the best shows of Fall 2022. There are certainly heavy hitters such as My Hero Academia Season 6, Bleach: TYBW, and Chainsaw Man to go up against. However, Spy x Family Episode 14 certainly proves the series can go toe-to-toe with anyone at its best.

Dolan @Dolan38033447 Spy x Family is on track to be one of the best shows this season. Episode 14 was peak Spy x Family is on track to be one of the best shows this season. Episode 14 was peak

At the same time, it remains to be seen if this momentum will remain beyond Spy x Family Episode 14. While the rest of the first season’s second cour certainly has exciting source material to work with, it must first deliver before such lofty expectations can be placed. Most fans, however, seem extremely confident that this will indeed be the case as the weeks progress.

Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far