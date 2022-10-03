Spy X Family episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Anya and her new canine friend are ready to foil Keith's plans in episode 14 of Spy X Family, which will be released later this week. In her quest to find the best dog in the world, the little girl got involved with one of the biggest terrorist cells in Ostania. Sadly, the leader is determined to silence her, meaning she is now on the run.

Last week’s episode focused on Anya and Yor searching for the perfect puppy, while Loid investigated the aforementioned terrorist organization. Spy X Family episode 14 will continue with the events of the Doggy Crisis arc. This time, Anya and the white dog that saved her from Keith will have to display their courage to save their country from certain doom. Continue reading to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family anime series.

Anya will put her life on the line to help her father in Spy X Family episode 14

When will the episode come out? Where can fans watch it?

How will Anya stop Keith in Spy X Family episode 14? (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 14 is scheduled for release this coming Saturday, October 8, at around 11:00 pm JST. The episode will first be aired on Japanese TV networks before being made available to international fans in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time –8:30 am, October 8

Central Daylight time – 10:30 am, October 8

Eastern Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 8

British Summer time – 4:30 am, October 8

Central European Summer time– 5:30 am, October 8

Indian Standard time – 9:00 pm, October 8

Philippine time – 11:30 pm, October 8

Australian Central Daylight time – 1:00 am, October 9

Fans of the series who want to see Spy X Family episode 14 as soon as it becomes available in their region can do so via Crunchyroll for American viewers and through Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for Asian fans. On these same platforms, fans can find all the previous episodes of the first season of the show in case they need a refresher of the adventure the Forger family has gone through.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 14?

This dog will be of vital importance in Spy X Family episode 14 (Image via Wit Studio)

Thanks to her outstanding strength and martial arts skills, Yor managed to save Anya and the white dog from Keith. Sadly, this does not stop the terrorist attack Keith and his comrades have planned. The criminal group wants to kill the Westalian Minister with the hope of starting a new war between the neighboring nations.

According to the previews for Spy X Family episode 14, Anya and the white dog will have to become heroes for a day and stop the bombs before it is too late. Since the pink-haired girl is unable to reveal her powers for fear of being rejected, she will not have her mother’s support during this dangerous mission.

Yor will do anything to protect Anya (Image via Wit Studio)

Nonetheless, with the white dog’s clairvoyance and Anya’s mind-reading abilities, the task will be several times easier. Together, they could prevent a new war from commencing, effectively aiding Loid in his mission to achieve world peace.

What happened in the last episode?

Loid as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 13 began with the Forger family visiting a pet store in hopes of getting Anya a dog. Unfortunately, the girl did not like any of the animals in the store and was told to go to the adoption event taking place at a nearby shelter. Loid could not accompany his family as he was tasked with investigating a terrorist cell.

At one point during the episode, Anya came across a white dog with abilities similar to hers. The dog showed her a vision of her family, implying they would end up adopting him. Anya tried to save the dog from the criminals that kept him captive, only to get involved in Keith’s plans. In the end, Yor had to rescue Anya and her new friend before Keith could harm them.

Poll : 0 votes