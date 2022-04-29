Spy X Family episode 4: What to expect, where to watch, release date, time and more

After establishing the Forger family dynamic, Spy x Family episode 4 is finally moving onto Eden Academy. The preview shows the Forgers entering the prestigious school with a glimpse of Henry Henderson, which has all the fans ecstatic.

In keeping with the previous episodes, Spy x Family episode 4 is likely to be animated by CloverWorks. There are more humorous elements in this episode, at least in the first half before it gets serious in the second, if the manga chronology is followed.

Spy X Family episode 4: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy x Family episode 4 is titled, "The Prestigious School's Interview (Meimonkō Mensetsu Shiken)". The episode will air on TV Tokyo, Japan at 11.00 PM JST on Saturday, April 30. Due to a slight delay, the episode can be streamed online at the following international times on April 30:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.30 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10.30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.30 AM

British Summer Time: 4.30 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5.30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9.00 PM

Philippine Time: 11.30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01.00 AM (Sunday, May 1)

Spy x Family episode 4 will be streamed across North America on Crunchyroll. Muse Communications will stream the episode on their YouTube channel in Asia and South-East Asia, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+ and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 3

Spy x Family episode 3 focused on Yor moving in and settling into her new role as Loid’s wife and Anya’s mother. After moving in, Loid tried to prepare both her and their daughter for the upcoming Eden Academy interview, but the results were unsatisfactory.

In order to broaden their horizons, he took them to the opera and the museum, neither of which was a success. The Forger family then went to a political rally, but Anya was overwhelmed by the loud thoughts of the crowd and felt sick.

The stiff Forger Family photo (Image vis Muse Asia)

Loid and Yor immediately took her away, and Loid regretted his decision to choose these two for his mission. However, Yor took the family to a lovely viewing spot above the city, bringing a sense of calm that was immediately shattered when they witnessed a crook robbing an older lady.

While Loid was ready to overlook it, Yor dutifully chased after the thief before losing him in the crowd. With Anya’s covert help, Loid managed to locate and apprehend the culprit. The old lady thanked them and called them a 'lovely family,' a sentiment both Yor and Loid seemed to have internalized by the end of the episode.

What to expect from episode 4

So far, the anime has adapted one chapter per episode, but Spy x Family episode 4 is likely to cover chapters 4 to 6, encompassing the entirety of the admission process and its results. According to the preview, the first two tests of the admission process as well as the interview will be featured in the episode.

CQLLIST @cqllist MR HENRY BOUT TO GIVE US SOME ELEGANCE IN THE EPISODE OF SPY X FAMILY MR HENRY BOUT TO GIVE US SOME ELEGANCE IN THE EPISODE OF SPY X FAMILY https://t.co/kbPo2YkCaR

Spy x Family episode 4 will not only introduce Eden Academy, which serves as the primary location for most of the series apart from the Forger family home, it will also introduce Housemaster Henry Henderson. He is beloved by both manga readers and the voice actors alike, and his “Elegant” catchphrase is famous in the fandom.

Yor and Anya bonding over cocoa (Image via Muse Asia)

Apart from that, Spy x Family episode 4 will also focus on the extent to which Eden Academy can go to screen its students. The interview, in particular, is both intriguing and taxing, and will strengthen the bond between Anya, Yor, and Loid. However, neither Becky nor Demian are likely to appear in this episode.

