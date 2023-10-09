Spy x Family season 2 episode 1: Yor and Loid go on a date while Anya prevents a huge disaster

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 aired on October 7, 2023, and it reignited the discussions around Spy x Family considering the anime's absence for quite some time. Although many fans had previously expressed their complaints regarding the manga content that Spy x Family season 1 skipped, those same fans were astonished by season 2's episode 1 since it adapted one of those skipped chapters.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 adapted the much-beloved manga chapter named "Extra Mission 2" where Yor and Loid go on a date.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 highlights

Unlike what many Spy x Family fans predicted, Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 didn't pick up from the ending of season 1. Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 starts off with an explanation of how Loid, Yor, and Anya came together as a family while also going over the overarching plot of preventing an all-out war between Ostania and Westalis.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 then kicked off with Yor finishing one of her assassination jobs of getting rid of the members of an organization named Red Circus. While finishing up her job, Yor gets shot and gets mildly wounded.

The main plot of the episode starts off with Yor's cranky demeanor due to her bullet wound. Yor's expression prompts Loid to believe that she's mad, in response to which Loid invites her out for a date.

In order to keep the image of his fake family intact and for the sake of his mission, Loid devises around 862 plans out of which only 62 remain intact due to Yor suggesting to walk during their date. The episode followed the usual formula of small things leading to chaos.

Yor and Loid then enter a restaurant towards the end of their date all while being followed by Anya and Franky. Although Anya and Franky try to enter the restaurant, they are denied due to their dress code.

While leaving the restaurant Anya then learns about a survivor of the Red Circus group that Yor had somehow missed during her assassination mission.

The survivor had left the life of a criminal behind after surviving a close encounter with Yor, but it prompts him to take revenge on her. He attempts to take Yor's life by giving her poison instead of wine, which in turn relieves Yor of the pain from her bullet wound.

The Red Circus member then attempts to make a bomb with household items in order to blow up the entire restaurant but that plan is ruined by Anya who makes a miniature bomb by reading the instructions from the Red Circus member's mind.

What to expect next?

Although Spy x Family adapted one of the funnier and light-hearted chapters from the manga that had been skipped in the first season, the future episodes are guaranteed to pick up from the ending of Spy x Family season 1.

The first few episodes will explore Damian Desmond's character and his struggles to get his father's approval.

Spy x Family anime had gained quite a lot of positive reviews but many anime fans were still angry since Yor's career as an assassin wasn't explored further in the anime.

But Spy x Family season 2 will surely explore her career as an assassin while also revealing the existence of "The Garden" and the mysterious "Shopkeeper" that Yor keeps referencing.

