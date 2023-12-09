Spy X Family season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 will air throughout Japan on December 16, and will mainly adapt chapters 58 and 59 of the manga. Episode 10 concluded the Cruise Adventure arc and the following episodes will focus on Bond and Becky. Season 2 of Spy x Family is currently listed for 12 episodes and will end on December 23.

The last episode of Spy x Family season 2 will be aired following the Spy x Family Code: White movie, which will be released in Japan on December 22. The movie will follow an original story.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family series.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 will focus on Bond and Becky

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 will be released in Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The episode will be available on streaming platforms after about one hour. The specific release timings for different time zones are listed below.

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, December 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, December 16 British Summer Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, December 16 Central European Summer Time 10:30 pm, Saturday, December 16 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 16 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Saturday, December 16 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 17

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 streaming details

Loid, Yor, and Anya on the resort island (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Japanese viewers will be able to watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 on TV Tokyo and other networks. Northern and Central American fans will be able to stream the episode via Crunchyroll. However, in Asian regions, the anime will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 concluded the much anticipated Cruise Adventure arc and essentially served as an epilogue to the entire arc. It also concluded Yor's character arc with her finally finding the purpose behind her assassin career.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 recap

Anya and Loid as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 picked up from the ending of episode 9 and displayed Loid, Anya, and Yor finally spending some quality time on an island resort. The episode starts with Anya and Loid getting off of the Cruise while Loid notices how the State Security Service agents were on guard after the bomb incident.

Soon, Anya and Loid meet Yor and start their short tour through the resort. The episode mainly focuses on Loid, Yor, and Anya's different activities throughout their tour and ends with Yor and Anya passing out from exhaustion. This eventually compels Loid to carry both of them in his arms back to the Cruise.

Anya talking about her Cruise trip (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Episode 10 then shifts focus to the aftermath of the Cruise Adventure arc and adapts Yor's interactions with her colleagues from her normal office clerk job. The episode also focuses on Anya describing her Cruise Adventure to her friends back in Eden Academy, but the former ends up exaggerating the same.

Overall, this episode adapted chapters 56 and 57 of the manga.

Spy x Family Season 2 episode 11: What to expect?

Anya as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 11 will adapt chapters 58 and 59 of the manga and will mostly focus on Bond. The latter half of the episode will focus on Becky meeting with Yor and will end with the former starting her training under Yor.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.