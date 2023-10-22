Spy x Family season 2 episode 3: Yuri tracks down traitors of Ostania

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 aired on October 21, 2023, and took a break from the usual pacing of the rest of Spy x Family season 2. This episode only adapted chapter 41 and mainly focused on Yuri Briar, his work as a Security Service agent and his intentions behind taking up the job.

Most of the episode focuses on Yuri tracking down a reporter who had been writing articles slandering their country of Ostania. Yuri tracks the reporter down and arrests him while showing compassion for the wellbeing of his family. His actions show that he is a genuinely kind and compassionate person.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 highlights

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 adapted only chapter 41, unlike what fans had expected. The episode changed from the usual pacing of season 2 but decided to follow the formula set by the previous episodes of season 2. It explored the character of Yuri Briar and his work as a State Security Service agent.

The episode starts with Yuri and his colleagues tracking down and foiling a shady information deal. It also displayed Yuri's physical prowess as he reprimanded the criminal. The main plot of the start ends up being the articles slandering Ostania that writer Franklin Perkin, a citizen of Ostania, was writing.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3: Yuri Briar (Image via WIT and CloverWorks)

Throughout Spy x Family season 2 episode 3, Yuri's intentions are fixed on tracking down Perkin along with his sources and his publisher to prevent a meltdown of public opinion. Yuri is then shown working day and night without rest to monitor Perkin, his daily habits, and his activities.

Yuri later observes Perkin's fabricating situations and writing articles to slander Ostania. Yuri even observes Perkin threatening children with lethal force. During the surveillance, Yuri also discovers that Perkin has been doing all these in order to somehow improve his country of Ostania.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3: Yuri Briar (Image via WIT and CloverWorks)

Yuri later follows Perkin to discover the client who was somehow publishing his articles. It is later discovered that Perkin was smuggling his articles by mixing them with verified letters during his job in the post office.

Yuri later shows up at Perkin's house with other State Security Service agents to arrest Perkin, but the former avoids barging into his house. Yuri then stated that they had also found who his client was and asked Perkin to surrender peacefully.

Expand Tweet

Yuri later states that he avoided barging into Perkin's house so as not to let his family see how pathetic the latter was. Yuri later tells him that no matter what he does, he will make sure that his own family never has their feelings hurt.

Yuri then completes the arrest by stating how he will make sure that Perkin's father gets some financial aid to survive during Perkin's sentence. The whole operation and Yuri's involvement got him praise from the director of the State Security Service.

Final Thoughts

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 ends with Yuri visiting Yor after the exhausting operation. Many fans also expressed their disappointment with episode 3 since it focused on Yuri, who doesn't have much of a fan following. Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 will be released on October 28, 2023.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.