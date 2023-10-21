Spy X Family season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 will be released on October 21, 2023, in Japan and will adapt chapters 41 and 42 of the manga. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available internationally after a delay of almost 1 hour and 30 minutes after its release in Japan.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 aired on October 14, 2023, and it finally progressed with the story and explored Damian's character and struggles as a boy trying to get his father's approval. Episode 3 will introduce the ideologies of characters like Yuri while also adapting Anya's struggles at Eden Academy.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 will adapt Yuri's work as a Secret Service agent

Yor Forger as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and Studio WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 will air throughout Japan at 11 p.m. JST on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The specific global release times for international viewers are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 a.m., Sunday, October 22, 2023

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 streaming details

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 will be released on TV Tokyo and other networks for Japanese viewers. However, it will be released on Crunchyroll for viewers residing in North America and Europe. South Asian fans can watch the episode legally on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Season 1 of Spy x Family ended with a total of 25 episodes, which are available for streaming on popular platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel. Although the streaming platform Hulu had rights for the streaming of Spy x Family season 1, nothing has been revealed regarding the availability of season 2.

A brief recap of Spy x Family season 2 episode 2

In episode 2 of Spy x Family season 2, Bond's precognition reveals a grim fate awaiting him due to Yor's cooking. Determined to avoid this untimely demise, he teams up with Loid on a mission to ensure that Loid returns home to prepare his meals. Meanwhile, Damian grapples with the pressure of meeting his father's expectations at school.

During a field trip where he faced challenges, his friends offered their support, leading to an unexpected bonding experience. This episode delves into Bond's clever strategies to change his destiny and Damian's journey towards discovering self-worth amidst parental pressures.

Damian and his friends as shown in the anime (Image via WIT and CloverWorks)

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 adapted chapters 39 and 40 of the manga and focused more on the lighthearted moments of the manga. Fans have expressed their anger regarding the lack of exploration regarding Yor's career as an assassin while also ignoring Loid's work as a spy. Fans can expect the next few episodes to explore these issues.

What to expect in Spy x Family season 2 episode 3

Yuri as shown in the anime (Image via WIT and CloverWorks)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 3 will adapt chapters 41 and 42 of the manga and will explore Yuri's work as a State Security Service agent. Overall, this episode will deliver a peek into Yuri's ideology and his overall actions as a character.

