Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2, named "Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive," adapts chapter 40 of the manga. The episode aired on October 14, 2023, and adapted Bond running for his life to prevent his death at the hands of Yor. The series subverted the fan expectations and decided to adapt a previously skipped chapter from the manga, also known as "Extra Mission 2."

Although the first half of the episode focuses only on Bond, the second half focuses on Damian and his struggles to gain approval from his father. Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 will air on October 21 and will probably follow the episodic nature of the anime, with the plot picking pace after episode 4.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 highlights

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2: Bond foresees his death (Image via CloverWorks)

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 follows up from the ending of Season 1 and adapts chapters 39 and 40. The episode starts off with Bond frolicking around the house while his precognition ability foresees his death but not the cause of it. In the face of this danger, Bond goes to Anya to give her his farewell, but is ignored.

Expand Tweet

Yor then tells Bond how she had forgotten to buy dog food, so she will make him dinner, Bond's precognition activates once again, and this time, he learns that the cause of its death would be none other than the food that Yor would cook. Bond devises a plan to aid Loid in his work so that he'd come back home and cook food for him, ensuring his survival.

Bond then somehow finds Loid in the midst of one of his missions and decides to aid him by guiding him through a correct infiltration route while also alerting him about possible ambushes. As a result, Loid is able to quickly complete his mission and make dinner for Bond, ensuring his survival.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2: Damian and his friends (Image via CloverWorks)

The other half of Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 follows Damian on one of his field trips, during which he manages to get punishment and has to stay back in the dormitory and help the dorm mother. He then tries to distance himself from his friends by trying to convince himself that he should work hard in order to get praise from his father.

Damian's two other friends see Damian having a hard time and deliberately get a punishment in order to help and accompany him during one of his chores.

The headmaster from season 1, Henry Henderson, somehow deduces Damian's struggles and gives a new punishment to Damian and his friends, making all of them accompany another professor on a field trip.

The professor then takes all of them to a river for canoeing, during which Damian falls into the water, and both of his friends jump in to save him while saying how he should survive even if both of his friends don't. Later, they find out that the water wasn't deep enough to begin with.

The professor accompanying Damian and his friends then reports back to Henderson about the field trip and how it helped Damian and reduced all the stress that he had been putting on himself, just as Henderson predicted.

Final Thoughts

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 finally picked up from the ending of Season 1 and adapted the chapters set after that. If the current pace of the anime keeps up, the plot will start delving into Yor's work as an assassin towards episode 5. Until then, the episodic and lighthearted nature of the episodes will continue.

