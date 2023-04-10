Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time has quickly become an overnight sensation for its story, which follows the protagonist, Setsu Suzuki, being drafted into the Isekai world for the second time. However, this time was different than the last, as, besides Setsu, all his peers have been summoned, including his childhood friend Yuuhi Hanabashira.

Setsu has finally reunited with his comrades, who are delighted with his return, as he was the only person who reinstated peace in the kingdom the last time he was summoned. With his return, Setsu noticed something familiar that excited him to start things from zero.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 2 will release on April 16, 2023

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time, episode 2 will air on Sunday, April 16, 2023, on ABC TV and TV Asahi’s affiliated 24 stations nationwide in Japan on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block at 2 am JST. Popular broadcasting stations like A-TX and BS11 will also run the episode later.

Being one of Crunchyroll’s Spring 2023 lineup, the series will be streamed exclusively on the platform for free. However, the free version of the platform comes with many advertisements. To enjoy the series without interruptions, viewers can subscribe to its ad-free and paid subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, with a 14-day free trial. The English dub of the series is yet to be announced.

The release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 2 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, April 16, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, April 14, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 14, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, April 14, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 14, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, April 15, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, April 8, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, April 14, 2 pm

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 2 (speculative)

ファクルレザ 🇲🇾 @fakhrul_redza I do not remember when the last time I see a masochist girl in anime.



Anime: Summoned to Another World for a Second Time I do not remember when the last time I see a masochist girl in anime. Anime: Summoned to Another World for a Second Time https://t.co/PHOk7H2ofC

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time, episode 2, titled Going on a Trip for a Second Time, will see Setsu taking a stroll around the kingdom and visiting some of his favorite places to reminisce about some old memories. Although Eruka and Grain failed to recognize Setsu due to his new body, his enemies, presumed to be on par with him, will eventually learn about his return.

With his return to the Isekai world, Setsu sensed something odd about the gigantic armored demons: familiarity with the traces of magic. Alongside his casual stroll around the kingdom, Setsu is also expected to gather intel on how his efforts at reinstating peace broke after his return to the real world.

A brief recap of Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 1

Theodor @Tharizdun03 i'm actually sticking with an isekai (Summoned to Another World for a Second Time) and god i don't know what the abundance of free time has done to me, but it was kinda cute actually specifically because of its unique spin on its premise??? (they always find new variations) i'm actually sticking with an isekai (Summoned to Another World for a Second Time) and god i don't know what the abundance of free time has done to me, but it was kinda cute actually specifically because of its unique spin on its premise??? (they always find new variations) https://t.co/RigoGPKmu5

At school, before the class began, Setsu, Yuuhi, and all their classmates got summoned to another world, between a ferocious battle between humans and demons. After flunking a giant armored monster, Setsu sensed the creatures were cursed, and the magic traces were familiar to him. The kingdom’s King and Queen indoctrinated otherworldly recruits about the situation.

Eruka, Grain, and Tia rejoiced at the return of Setsu, and together they discussed how the war between demons and humans was reignited. After the King and Queen declared an all-out war against the demons at the council, Grain relayed the information to Setsu.

Professing to stop the war all by himself, Setsu reclaimed his blade, Kuromaru, with the help of his comrades and headed out alone. Before leaving, Setsu revealed to Yuuhi that this was his second time being summoned.

