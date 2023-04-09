Where to watch Summoned to Another World For a Second Time? Streaming platforms explored

Kazuha Kishimoto’s fantasy-comedy light novel anime, Summoned to Another World For a Second Time, has become one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The series follows Setsu Suzaki, a middle schooler drafted into the Isekai world for the second time to end the war against the demons.

Motoki Nawanishi is directing the series at Studio Elle, with Yukito penning the scripts and Mikako Kunii handling the character designs.

S.S.NiRVERGE∀ has provided the opening theme song Continue Distortion, and Maybe Me performed the ending theme song, Be Ambitious!!!. The episode count of the series is yet to be revealed. Follow along with the article to learn where Summoned to Another World For a Second Time will be streamed.

Crunchyroll has included Summoned to Another World For a Second Time in its enormous catalog of 2023

While revealing its Spring 2023 lineup, Crunchyroll announced streaming Summoned to Another World For a Second Time exclusively on its platform, along with Hell’s Paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and many others. There has been no word from Crunchyroll regarding the series’ English dub.

However, fans can expect the streaming giant to announce the series' English dub soon, given the positive reception the anime has garnered worldwide. Popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Disney+, and others have yet to include the series in their massive libraries.

About the anime

Here’s how Coolmic, the official publisher of the light novel series English release, describes the plot of the anime:

"There was once a hero who was summoned to another world, and he saved that world. However, the man was caught in a "trap" and was forcibly returned to his original world. On top of that, he had to start over as a baby…"

It continues:

"This is the story of a crazy journey in another world where a former hero who was reincarnated into a slightly gloomy high school student is "resummoned" back to that same world! There's a lot of room to work with when it's the second time, huh."

The official cast members of Summoned to Another World For a Second Time are:

Shunichi Toki as Setsu Suzuki

Kaori Maeda as Elka

Satomi Amano as Yūhi

Fairouz Ai as Livaia

Saori Ounishi as Dezastol

Takuma Nagatsuka as Tōma

Yui Ogura as Shironeko

Rina Hon'izumi as Mineko

Satomi Akesaka as Loa

Yurie Kozakai as Ruri

Miku Itō as Alize

Kenji Akabane as Brad

Hozumi Gouda as King Distinia

Marie Hashimoto as the Princess

Created by Kazuha Kishimoto and illustrated by 40hara, Summoned to Another World For a Second Time centers on a boy named Setsu Suzuki, who, as the title proclaims, has been summoned to the Isekai world for a second time. The light novel was serialized in Shosetsuka ni Naro from March 15 to December 2016. Later, Futabasha acquired the series and published it under the Monster Bunko imprint.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time also inspired a manga series adaptation by Arashiyama. The series was published digitally on Futabasha’s Web Comic Action in June 2018. As of March 30, 2023, the manga chapters have been collected into nine tankobon volumes.

