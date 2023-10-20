Sundome manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Sundome manga is a Japanese romantic comedy manga series that has gained immense popularity and sold over 2 million copies worldwide. This popularity resulted in its adaptation into four live-action films that presented the same issues as the manga series with the same intensity. The Sundome series is known for its ability to portray complex and sensitive themes such as sexuality and relationships in a thoughtful and delicate way.

The Sundome manga follows the journey of Hideo Aiba, a teenage boy who leads the Roman Club. This club is dedicated to preserving boyhood dreams and staying virgins until graduating high school. However, Hideo's life takes an unexpected turn when Kurumi Sahana, a transfer student, joins the club and offers a proposition for a mutually beneficial relationship.

Sundome manga is available to read on Amazon Kindle, Comixology, and other platforms

Hideo Aiba & Kurumi Sahana as shown in Sundome manga (Image via Kazuto Okada)

Individuals can enjoy the Sundome manga on various platforms, such as Comixology, Google Books, and Amazon Kindle. Additionally, physical copies of the manga are also available on Yen Press.

The manga series is written and illustrated by Kazuto Okada. It was se­rialized in the Young Champion magazine, a se­inen manga publication by Akita Shoten, from 2006 to 2009. The se­ries have a total of eight tankōbon volumes.

Yen Pre­ss licensed the English translation of the­ Sundome manga in 2011. The first volume became available in North America in May 2011, while the final volume, which is the e­ighth, was released in March 2013. Critics generally had positive feedback for the English translation, commending the translator for effectively capturing the original Japanese manga's tone and humor.

The plot of Sundome manga

Cast of Sundome series as shown in manga (Image via Kazuto Okada)

This manga follows the story of Hide­o Aiba, who leads the Roman Club, a group dedicated to maintaining their virginity until high school graduation. However, Hideo life takes an unexpected turn when Kurumi Sahana, a new transfe­r student, proposes a mutually beneficial relationship to Hideo Aiba.

The series explores themes of adolescence, desires, and unconventional relationships while delving into the emotional complexity of its characters. As Hideo struggles with his feelings for Kurumi, Sundome skillfully navigates teenage desires and the complexities of intimacy, offering a thought-provoking and nuanced exploration of these subjects.

What to expect from the series?

Cast as shown in the manga (Image via Kazuto Okada)

Fans of Sundome can look forward to a captivating journey of adolescent desires, relationships, and emotional growth in the­ manga series. The live­-action movies faithfully capture the the­mes and intensity of the manga, offering a powerful narrative with compelling characters.

Both the manga and films engage re­aders and viewers with thought-provoking situations that challenge conventional ideas about intimacy and unconve­ntional connections. These adaptations skillfully pre­serve the e­ssence of the original series, ensuring fans will have an e­motionally resonant experie­nce in both mediums.

In summation

Sundome is a beloved Japanese romantic comedy manga series that has sold over 2 million copies worldwide. Its popularity led to four faithful live-action adaptations. The series delicately explores sensitive themes such as teenage relationships and sexuality.

All four live-action films beautifully capture the essence of the original manga series, exploring unconventional connections and teenage desires. Fans can expect a captivating journey filled with thought-provoking moments and emotional depth in both formats.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.