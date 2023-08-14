TenPuru episode 7: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

TenPuru episode 7 will air on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. It will later be broadcast on networks like MBS, AT-X, HTB, and BS NTV. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Yuzuki starting her training to become a priest. Although her mentor, Kiki, openly acknowledged that Yuzuki was still not ready, her fiance gave her an ultimatum to achieve priesthood within mere months. Overall, it was a wholesome episode with adequate amounts of drama, romance, and mischief.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

TenPuru episode 7 likely to begin Yuzuki and Akagami’s training

Release date and time of TenPuru episode 7

Yuzuki (Image via Gekko)

TenPuru episode 7 will continue adapting material from Kimitake Yoshioka's manga. The anime is expected to feature 12 episodes, which means we are already halfway through the season.

The next episode is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

India Standard Time - 10:00 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 2 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Korean Standard Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

A quick summary of TenPuru episode 6

Tsukuyo and Kurage (Image via Gekko)

The previous episode opened with Kurage writing in her diary because that is what grown-up women apparently do for self-reflection. She then thought about Akagami and how his arrival at the temple had a positive influence on the family.

The episode then shifted to Yuzuki discovering that she had gained weight and calling for a meeting. It turned out that, thanks to Akagami’s cooking, the other girls had also been consuming slightly more than their usual portions. During this meeting, an agreement was reached that the girls would start exercising.

However, after the first exercise session, they realized that all of them were already quite active. So, they decided to initiate a diet plan. They then swiftly abandoned this plan and indulged in the sweets prepared by Akagami.

Hoan (Image via Gekko)

Later in the episode, Akagami found out that Yuzuki was training to become the head priest under Kiki. This inspired both Akagami and Mia to embark on their journeys to become priests as well.

At this point, Yuzuki’s fiancé, Hoan, paid a visit. He issued an ultimatum, stating that in order for him not to call off the engagement, Yuzuki had to attain priesthood within three months by undergoing the highly challenging training called tokudo.

What to expect from TenPuru episode 7

Yuzuki (Image via Gekko)

Akagami grew up hating his father and made a conscious decision not to follow in his footsteps. This motivated him to enter a temple and become a monk. TenPuru episode 7, potentially titled What Color Are Your Pants?, will hopefully show more of Akagami's experiences at the temple.

It is highly probable that both he and Yuzuki will be depicted undergoing rigorous training to achieve priesthood. However, considering that the anime is taking a departure from the manga and omitting specific elements, predicting the events of the upcoming episode is difficult.

