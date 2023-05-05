That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film reveals Indian release date

The latest film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise has proven to be one of its most popular anime entries of all time. First opening in Japan on November 25, 2022, long-time fans of the series flocked to theaters on opening weekend, with 225 thousand tickets sold for roughly 416 million yen.

Featuring a brand-new original story, fans of the mainline That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series couldn’t dream of missing this exciting foray into the world of film. Even better was that the story was written by Fuse, the pen name for the author of the original light novel series on which the mainline anime is based.

While North America saw the film hit theaters in January 2023 and release on Crunchyroll in April 2023, Indian markets were seemingly left out of the international release party. Thankfully, an Indian theatrical release date for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film has finally been announced.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film finally set to hit Indian theaters later this month

Muse India has announced that the Movie will release in Indian Cinemas on MAY 26, 2023!! "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond" will release in INDIA!!

As mentioned above, Indian That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime fans are finally being given the opportunity to see the franchise’s lone film in theaters later this month. Muse Asia announced the Indian release date for the film to be Friday, May 26, 2023.

The film’s brand-new story centers on a new country named Raja, located to the west of Tempest. Protagonist Rimuru and his companions get involved in an archaic conspiracy centered around a woman with mysterious powers. Rimuru and commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro at the same time, with Hiiro and Benimaru’s past subsequently coming to light.

The mainline television anime series is an adaptation of illustrator Taiki Kawakami’s manga, which is in turn an adaptation of author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah’s light novel series. In essence, this means that both the mainline television series and the franchise’s film are based on Fuse’s original source material, making their involvement in the film even more exciting.

The first season of the television anime series premiered in October 2018, with the second season first premiering in January 2021. The second season would later air in July 2021. In between, the spinoff series The Slime Diaries aired, resulting in nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

Weebs Guild @TheWeebsGuild



That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime Film is out in the US and brought in a whopping $1.45 million during it's opening weekend! For comparison, during its opening weekend in Japan it made about $3.19 million. So NOT bad for an over seas release!

Muse Asia streamed the anime as it aired in Japan initially, with Netflix acquiring rights to the series in July 2021. The series was announced for a third season in recent months, which is set to debut sometime in spring 2024 in Japan.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

