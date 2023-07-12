That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 is set to release in English on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Understandably, anticipation for the next English release of author Fuse and illustrator Taiki Kawakami’s light novel series is incredibly high amongst English-literate fans of the series.

Thankfully, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 will be widely available from all major retailers. With the volume set to begin shipping on July 25, fans ordering a hard copy of the issue can expect to be reading the series by the end of the same week.

Likewise, the light novel volume’s widespread availability and popularity should make it fairly easy for all fans to find. Follow along as this article fully breaks down where to buy and read That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22, what to expect from it, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 set to release in English just 5 months after previous installment

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22’s English edition is set to begin shipping on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as mentioned above. Volume 21 was previously released in English on February 28, 2023, leaving a roughly 5-month gap from the previous release to the upcoming one.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 is currently available for preorder on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle eBook editions. The Kindle eBook version will give those buying it the opportunity to read the volume on the day it begins shipping. As mentioned above, those buying the paperback version will likely need to wait a few days for the volume to arrive but should be reading by month’s end at the absolute latest.

Beyond Amazon, major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, MangaMart, Right Stuf Anime, Walmart, Golden Apple Comics, Books A Million, and more are all offering That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22. Local comic bookstores that aren’t part of franchise retailers should also offer the volume, or at least be able to special order it.

Series synopsis

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows central protagonist Rimuru, originally introduced as the 37-year-old Satoru Mikami. Mikami is a corporate worker living in Tokyo, content with his monotonous life despite lacking a girlfriend and other significant emotional connections.

During a casual encounter with a colleague, an unseen assailant appears and stabs Mikami, running off shortly thereafter as he bleeds out on the floor. While succumbing to his injuries, Mikami hears an enigmatic voice in his mind reciting a series of seemingly commanding phrases that he can’t make sense of at all.

Mikami then awakens in a new world, finding himself to have been reincarnated into a Slime monster, based on those seen in popular JRPGs such as Dragon Quest. He also acquires new-found skills, such as "Predator," which lets him devour anything in order to assume its form and powers. After meeting Veldora the Storm Dragon, Rimuru frees him, beginning his new life as the leader of all beings inhabiting the Great Forest of Jura, eventually becoming the nation Tempest.

What to expect (speculative)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 will obviously continue the aforementioned story focused on Rimuru and his adventures in this new world. Especially with leading a nation as a newcomer to the world, fans can expect the volume’s events to focus on the struggles Rimuru faces as a leader in an unfamiliar world.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel volume 22 compiles the series' 97th through 101st chapters, obviously going fairly deep into the story and Rimuru’s adventures. As such, fans can expect to see a truly developed narrative, likely seeing Rimuru struggle with leading the nation of Tempest against other countries and groups that are targeting them for nefarious reasons.

Be sure to keep up with all That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime and light novel news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

