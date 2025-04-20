The actual reason behind Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen proves the sorcerer never learned from his battle against Toji

On April 19, 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen's author, Gege Akutami, revealed that Gojo letting his guard down against Sukuna was the only reason why he lost in the battle of the strongest. While this was a hard pill to swallow for the Gojo fans, who considered the sorcerer the epitome of perfection, it proved how immature the strongest sorcerer was, given how he had encountered a similar situation before.

Ad

During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Gojo fought Toji Fushigoro to protect Amanai from getting assassinated. During this fight, Gojo considered Toji Fushigoro dead after using the cursed technique Blue. However, Toji was alive and waited for Gojo to drop his guard, after which he jumped onto the sorcerer and stabbed him in the throat. This showcased that Gojo had no talent for learning from his mistakes.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the opinions of the author.

Ad

Trending

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring why Gojo Satoru learned nothing from his experience with Toji Fushigoro

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Gojo and Geto were assigned to protect the next Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, and safely deliver her to the Jujutsu Tech so that Tengan could prolong his lifespan. Even though both of these groups had their differences, Gojo eventually grew fond of Amanai and risked her life to let her enjoy some of her mundane wishes.

Ad

While this happened, Toji Fushigoro tailed them, looking for a blind spot to strike them. As they reached Jujutsu Tech, Gojo let his guard down. As both groups were about to say their final goodbyes, Gojo was stabbed in the torso by Toji, who appeared out of nowhere. Gojo then asked Geto to escort Riko to safety as the fight with Toji Fushigoro commenced.

Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushigoro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

During their fight, Gojo was overconfident and kept showcasing his cursed techniques, which had close to no effect on Toji. However, Gojo eventually used the cursed technique lapse: blue because Toji was nowhere in sight. After delivering this attack, Gojo felt that Toji was either gone or killed by his cursed technique. So, the strongest sorcerer let his guard down.

Ad

However, after skillfully baiting Gojo with some flies, Toji appeared on the scene and stabbed Gojo's entire body, starting from his throat. This left Gojo on the brink of death, as Toji left to kill Riko Amanai. While this incident might look like a minor blunder to the Jujutsu Kaisen fans, it tells a lot about Gojo's incorrigible personality.

Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

During the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka, Japan, Gege Akutami revealed that Gojo died during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc because he let his guard down after defeating Mahoraga, giving Sukuna room to catch him off guard.

Ad

Given how the sorcerer had already encountered a similar situation where he was defeated due to his negligence, it proved that Gojo might not be someone who could learn from his mistakes. Instead, he might be someone who avoids it.

Final thoughts

Even as the strongest sorcerer of the present time, Gojo Satoru was still a human being, meaning that he had some flaws. Due to this, he should have kept some room for error and avoided showcasing his arrogance in showdowns where his opponents are the strongest, just like him (Toji and Sukuna). However, as seen in the manga, Gojo died without rectifying his biggest flaw.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More