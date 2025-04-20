The actual reason behind Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen proves the sorcerer never learned from his battle against Toji

On April 19, 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen's author, Gege Akutami, revealed that Gojo letting his guard down against Sukuna was the only reason why he lost in the battle of the strongest. While this was a hard pill to swallow for the Gojo fans, who considered the sorcerer the epitome of perfection, it proved how immature the strongest sorcerer was, given how he had encountered a similar situation before.
During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Gojo fought Toji Fushigoro to protect Amanai from getting assassinated. During this fight, Gojo considered Toji Fushigoro dead after using the cursed technique Blue. However, Toji was alive and waited for Gojo to drop his guard, after which he jumped onto the sorcerer and stabbed him in the throat. This showcased that Gojo had no talent for learning from his mistakes.
Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the opinions of the author.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring why Gojo Satoru learned nothing from his experience with Toji Fushigoro
During the Hidden Inventory Arc, Gojo and Geto were assigned to protect the next Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, and safely deliver her to the Jujutsu Tech so that Tengan could prolong his lifespan. Even though both of these groups had their differences, Gojo eventually grew fond of Amanai and risked her life to let her enjoy some of her mundane wishes.
While this happened, Toji Fushigoro tailed them, looking for a blind spot to strike them. As they reached Jujutsu Tech, Gojo let his guard down. As both groups were about to say their final goodbyes, Gojo was stabbed in the torso by Toji, who appeared out of nowhere. Gojo then asked Geto to escort Riko to safety as the fight with Toji Fushigoro commenced.
During their fight, Gojo was overconfident and kept showcasing his cursed techniques, which had close to no effect on Toji. However, Gojo eventually used the cursed technique lapse: blue because Toji was nowhere in sight. After delivering this attack, Gojo felt that Toji was either gone or killed by his cursed technique. So, the strongest sorcerer let his guard down.
However, after skillfully baiting Gojo with some flies, Toji appeared on the scene and stabbed Gojo's entire body, starting from his throat. This left Gojo on the brink of death, as Toji left to kill Riko Amanai. While this incident might look like a minor blunder to the Jujutsu Kaisen fans, it tells a lot about Gojo's incorrigible personality.
During the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka, Japan, Gege Akutami revealed that Gojo died during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc because he let his guard down after defeating Mahoraga, giving Sukuna room to catch him off guard.
Given how the sorcerer had already encountered a similar situation where he was defeated due to his negligence, it proved that Gojo might not be someone who could learn from his mistakes. Instead, he might be someone who avoids it.
Final thoughts
Even as the strongest sorcerer of the present time, Gojo Satoru was still a human being, meaning that he had some flaws. Due to this, he should have kept some room for error and avoided showcasing his arrogance in showdowns where his opponents are the strongest, just like him (Toji and Sukuna). However, as seen in the manga, Gojo died without rectifying his biggest flaw.
