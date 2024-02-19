The Apothecary Diaries episode 20: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20, titled Thornapple, is set to release on February 24, 2024. Episode 19, titled Chance or Something More, concluded various plot points introduced throughout the series and intertwined minor incidents from previous episodes into an assassination plot towards Jinshi.

In episode 19, Maomao takes center stage as she delves into investigating the connection between the warehouse fire and the deaths of multiple managers, a storyline introduced in episode 9. The anime is currently available on Crunchyroll and Netflix for viewers in most countries, with the English-dubbed version available up to episode 17.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 release date and timing

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 1 am JST. Additionally, the anime has been dubbed into English, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday February 24 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday February 24 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday February 24 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday February 24 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday February 24 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday February 24 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday February 25 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday February 25

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20 streaming details

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was exclusively available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, it has expanded its availability and is now accessible on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus as well. Despite this expansion, the anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 recap

The Apothecary Diaries episode 19 begins with Jinshi pondering about his encounter with Maomao and her reaction when he mentions Lakan. The scene then transitions to Lihaku approaching Maomao, informing her about recent trouble. Lihaku reminds Maomao about the warehouse fire that occurred a few episodes ago. He explains that during the fire, another warehouse was broken into by a thief who took advantage of the chaos to steal several ceremonial tools.

Jinshi assigns Maomao the task of investigating these incidents, promising her the prize of an Ox Bezoar. Maomao then starts her investigation and discovers that the official who suffered from food poisoning belonged to the "Board of Rites." She also realizes that both the deceased Master Kounen and the poisoned official were involved in ceremonies.

Maomao's suspicions are confirmed when it's revealed that the incidents were part of a comprehensive plan to assassinate a noble, who turns out to be Jinshi himself. In a desperate move, Maomao rushes into the ceremony building and pushes the noble away just before a pillar falls on him. The noble is revealed to be Jinshi, and Maomao collapses in his arms. The episode concludes with Jinshi carrying Maomao away while Lakan stands outside the building, displaying an expression of surprise and rage.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 20: What to Expect?

