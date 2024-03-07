The Apothecary Diaries episode 22: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 22 will be released on March 9, 2024 and will be titled "Blue Roses". Episode 21 once again continued the episodic format and mainly focused on Lihaku stuggling with his feelings for Pairin.

Throughout the latter part of the episode, Lihaku consults Maomao about the amount of money needed to buy out Pairin from the Verdigris house.

Episode 21 also foreshadowed how Maomao getting injured during the assasination might've actually pushed Lakan's anger over the edge, especially due to his reaction.

Episode 21 ended with Lord Lakan staring at the air blanky with a ominous demeanor while phrasing "Blue Roses."

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 22 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 1 am JST. Additionally, the anime has been dubbed into English, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday March 9 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday March 9 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday March 9 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday March 9 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday March 9 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday March 9 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday March 10 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday March 10

The Apothecary Diaries episode 22 streaming details

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was exclusively available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, it has expanded its availability and is now accessible on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus.

Despite this expansion, the anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime, but it will be available on Crunchyroll for most viewers.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 21 recap

Lihaku as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

In Episode 21 of The Apothecary Diaries, Maomao visits Guen, persuading him to help tidy the pharmacy. During their break, they discuss Guen's family's former success in selling durable paper, now impacted by an imperial tree-cutting ban. Guen reveals his family's disappointment as they lose their position as palace purveyor.

Returning the next day, Guen informs Maomao of his family's change in status. Maomao empathizes with their situation and suggests the decline in paper quality may be due to oxen saliva contaminating the water used in production.

Pairing as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Later, Maomao is approached by Lihaku, seeking advice on buying out a courtesan, likely Pairin. Maomao reflects on Pairin's maternal treatment towards her and advises Lihaku on potential costs, indicating it may require at least 10,000 silver.

In the beginning Maomao carefully scrutinizes Lihaku's intentions regarding Pairin's buyout. She reflects on Pairin's pivotal role during her infancy, acting as her wet nurse and forming a bond.

Maomao underscores Pairin's esteemed reputation as a courtesan, which makes buying her out one of the most financially daunting undertakings for a military officer like Lihaku.

Realizing Lihaku's intentions, Maomao hints at the possibility of seeking financial assistance from a wealthy individual or high-ranking official. The episode ends with Lihaku deciding to fund Pairin's buyout independently, using his own earnings.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 22: What to expect?

Lord Lakan as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 22 will be titled "Blue Roses," focusing on Lakan and his life. Although, until now, Maomao and Lakan have not directly interacted with each other, The Apothecary Diaries episode 22 will set in motion a scenario where they will be forced to interact. The series will conclude by wrapping up Lakan's story.