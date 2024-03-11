The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 is set to release on March 16, 2024. The episode, titled Balsam and Woodsorrel, will mainly unveil Lakan's story and his relationship with Maomao's mother. Episode 22 mainly acted as a setup for Lakan and Maomao's actual confrontation.

Furthermore, Episode 22 revealed that Lakan has a peculiar condition that doesn't allow him to perceive the actual faces of people, and the only few people that he can perceive the faces of are none other than Maomao and her mother.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 will be released on March 16, 2024

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1 am JST. Additionally, the anime has been dubbed into English, and the first nine episodes are currently available for viewing in English.

The complete list of release information for international viewers across all time zones is:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday March 16 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday March 16 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday March 16 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday March 16 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday March 16 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday March 16 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday March 17

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 streaming details

Previously, The Apothecary Diaries anime was exclusively available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, its availability has now expanded, and viewers can stream it on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. Despite this expansion, the anime is region-locked for many regions on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime. Nonetheless, most viewers will still be able to access it on Crunchyroll.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 22 recap

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 22 begins with Maomao confirming that Lady Gyokuyou was indeed carrying the emperor's second child. Lady Gyokuyou’s daughter approaches Maomao, who tries to amuse her by giving her a drawing of a poisonous Mushroom. One of Gyokuyou’s workers then reprimands Maomao and tells her to draw normal flowers or plants instead of poisonous ones.

Meanwhile, Lakan visits Jinshi and Gaoshun in Jinshi’s office. Lakan expresses his fascination with Blue Roses. Although Jinshi feels such a flower doesn’t exist, he tells Lakan that he’d like to see these flowers around the palace. Lakan leaves gratified. Soon, Jinshi asks Gaoshun to gather information about blue roses.

The Blue Roses as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Later, Jinshi is informed that blue roses are no longer in season. Jinshi eventually asks Maomao whether she will be able to produce blue roses for the garden party that will happen next month. Maomao tells Jinshi this is an impossible task, and Jinshi understands Maomao’s concerns.

In the end, Maomao agrees and goes to borrow Lady Lihua's steam room to make the blue roses. Although the entire procedure ends up being exhausting for Maomao, she ends up producing blue roses by soaking the stems of normal white roses in blue dye.

Later on in the episode, it is revealed how Lakan views people as Go pieces. Then, he notices several women got manicures. As he continues his stroll, Maomao confronts him with Jinshi and Gaoshun at her side.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries episode 23 is set to release on March 16, 2024, titled Balsam and Woodsorrel. The episode will mainly focus on Lakan and Maomao's interactions. Additionally, it will reveal the events that led to the separation of Lord Lakan and Maomao's mother.