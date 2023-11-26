The Apothecary Diaries episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 1:05 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on television networks in Japan. Following that, the series will be available to stream on websites worldwide.

The previous episode saw Maomao visit her home. That's when she was brought along to a brothel where she found a courtesan and her customer poisoned. While she managed to save them both, she needed to solve the case. Fortunately, this time she had her father's help in the investigation process.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 release times in all regions

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 will be titled Suicide or Murder?. The episode will be released on Saturday, December 2, in most countries worldwide. However, the same episode will be released on Sunday, December 3, at 1:05 am JST in Japan.

The difference in time zones will cause the anime episode to be released at varying times worldwide.

The Apothecary Diaries will release its ninth episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday December 2 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday December 2 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday December 2 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday December 2 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday December 2 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday December 2 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday December 3 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday December 3

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 will first be aired on Nippon TV and other television networks in Japan. At the same time, the episode should be available to stream in Japan on ABEMA, dAnime Store, and other websites.

As for international streaming, Crunchyroll has licensed the series for countries outside of Asia, except for the Middle East, CIS, and South Asia. Netflix has also licensed the series for select regions in Asia.

Recap of The Apothecary Diaries episode 8

The Apothecary Diaries episode 8, titled Wheat Stalks, saw a Maomao being taken to a brothel by a servant girl where a courtesan and her customer had been poisoned. Deducing that tobacco was used as a poison, she managed to save them both. Soon after, her father arrived to help her. During this, Maomao spotted the servant girl trying to kill the customer. Fortunately, she was able to stop the girl.

It was later revealed that the customer was the son of a rich person. He used his reputation to get close to the courtesans in the brothel. He would promise to buy them out, only to later abandon them.

The servant girl's sister was also a victim of the customer's schemes. In addition, the courtesan who got poisoned was also close to the girl. With that, Maomao deduced that it was an attempt at murder. This also solved why Maomao and her father were paid generously for their services.

After a few days, Maomao returned to the palace where she happened to shock a jealous Jinshi by saying something out of context about Lihaku.

What to expect from The Apothecary Diaries episode 9?

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9, titled Suicide or Murder?, will likely see Maomao run into a possible murder case at the palace. However, during the investigation, she is possibly set to run into huge trouble as she could be seen seemingly drowning in the preview video.

As for the case itself, it seems very jarring to every involved, even Jinshi, who is seemingly set to be very concerned.

