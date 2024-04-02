The best teacher in Naruto-verse isn't Kakashi (& Boruto makes it clear)

Naruto and Sasuke are trapped in their own ways in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The former was sealed inside Kawaki's time space, while the latter was converted into a God Tree while saving the protagonist. Moreover, Sasuke could be why the protagonist is wreaking havoc in the series; he trained him to the best of his abilities before falling.

After Eida used her Omnipotence to frame the protagonist as the traitor, Sasuke took the latter under his wing at the request of his daughter because he believed there was a reason he insisted so much on the protagonist being innocent.

Sasuke taught the protagonist everything he could and died protecting his student. This has fans declaring him the best teacher of not only the Boruto series but of the entire verse.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Why Sasuke could be the best teacher in the Naruto-verse

Sasuke, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After watching Kawaki getting hurt by the protagonist's presence, Eida used her Omnipotence ability to help them swap places. This made Kawaki an Uzumaki and the protagonist an outsider of the Hidden Leaf Village. As soon as the protagonist became aware of this, he became wary of his situation and started to run from everyone.

Kawaki, on the other hand, sealed both Naruto and Hinata in his time-space to keep them safe from the protagonist (Momoshiki) and blamed Boruto for the murder of his father. Now, with all odds against him, the protagonist had no choice but to leave the village.

Fortunately, Sarada was one of the people who wasn't affected by Eida's Omnipotence, so she begged Sasuke to keep an eye on the protagonist and protect him, as she knew something was wrong.

Sasuke saw genuine concern in her eyes and decided to accompany the protagonist as his teacher. For four straight years, Sasuke Uchiha taught the protagonist everything he knew. He also kept the pacing of his teaching neither slow nor fast, making the protagonist a full-fledged shinobi.

Sometime during their training, Sasuke and the protagonist confronted a couple of God Trees and were overpowered by them. Sasuke sacrificed himself and told the protagonist to take care of his daughter. Sometime after, the protagonist found Sasuke transformed into a God Tree and vowed to save him one day.

Sasuke trained someone he knew as a traitor of Hidden Lead Village at his daughter's request. He taught him everything he could and even sacrificed himself to guarantee his survival, indicating that he could be the best teacher in the whole Naruto-verse.

Final thoughts

Jiraiya (left), Guy (middle), and Kakashi (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Declaring Sasuke Uchiha the best teacher of the Naruto-verse could be a very bold claim, as the series is filled with amazing teachers who are hard to come close to. For instance, Jiraiya was the teacher of Minato Namikaze, Nagato Uzumaki, and the Nine-tails Jinchuriki, some of the strongest shinobi in the series.

Moreover, there is Kakashi Hatake, who trained Team 7 and made them a full-fledged shinobi trio, which became a big part of the reason why Madara was defeated during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Lastly, there is Guy, who trained a peculiar shinobi like him, Rock Lee. Even though Lee had no capability for ninjutsu, Guy tried his best to teach him everything he knew.

The training between Sasuke and the protagonist wasn't revealed, so no one knows how talented the latter was, although Sasuke did appreciate his talent for learning during training. So, claiming Sasuke to be the best teacher of the verse of this series right now could be an overstatement as fans haven't seen how he trained the protagonist.

