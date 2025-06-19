The Boruto manga needs to borrow something from the anime and it is not the characters

When it comes to Boruto, the fanbase can be divided into three groups. Some exclusively follow the manga and are up to date with Two Blue Vortex; some solely follow the anime. Those who watch the anime are in a bit of a rut as the anime is still at Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and production of new episodes has been halted.
There is a third fan category, and these are the ones who follow both anime and manga. They can enjoy the best of both worlds and shut off their brains to the flaws of the anime. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime gets heavy criticism for being monotonous, which the manga doesn’t get. While most of the criticism is valid, many fans don’t get the idea behind the endless arcs in the series.
These arcs might look like filler because they are not in the manga, but they are the reason the anime’s world is immersive. The manga is released monthly, so everything is laser-focused on the plot. The anime, on the other hand, had so many episodes exploring the rest of the Shinobi world, allowing smoother transitions into the most significant arcs.
This is one thing Two Blue Vortex needs to adopt from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Keep reading to find out why.
Why the Boruto manga needs more worldbuilding to elevate it to GOAT status
Worldbuilding is crucial to any work of fiction, this is even more crucial in anime, where their worlds are very fantastical. However, the entire Boruto saga is in a quagmire when it comes to worldbuilding, as this is due to being a sequel to Naruto. It is caught between two sides: expand the Shinobi world and risk the pacing becoming more frenetic, or explore the Shinobi world and allow for a smoother transition to places outside like Konoha.
The Boruto anime introduced other villages, and this made the anime feel full (sadly too full). Two Blue Vortex needs to employ this approach too, but it needs to do it smartly. The locations in Boruto should feel very immersive and hold significance, but right now, they do not.
This was something Kishimoto did right with Naruto. In Naruto, every location held a lot of significance. Locations like the Valley of the End held a lot of significance in Naruto because there was history behind it. While this can’t be replicated with Two Blue Vortex, as it focuses on the Otsutsuki, the Otsutsuki dimensions can be explored.
The dimension that Sasuke saves Naruto from can be explored. The dimensions of Kaguya can also be explored. This exploration will make fans understand the Otsutsuki and immerse them in the series' world.
Final thoughts
Two Blue Vortex must explore other areas outside of Konoha in detail. This exploration would show viewers the impact of the Shinju on the Shinobi world. It would also help in the flashbacks of the young Uzumaki and show how he successfully evaded the five great hidden villages.
