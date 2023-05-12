The Chargers' schedule release anime is breaking the internet, and with good reason

The NFL team, the Chargers, recently launched the anime schedule release video, and it has taken over the internet. This video essentially informs the fanbase regarding the games lined up for this year, and all the teams that the Chargers would play against on a weekly basis. The artistic choice of the schedule release video seems to have pleased the entire fanbase.

The Los Angeles-based NFL team took the anime route this year, in which some of the most popular football phenoms took the form of anime characters. Not only did the video make references to important players and coaches, but also made references to some of the most well-known animanga titles such as Pokemon, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Naruto to name a few.

"The best": Fans react to the Chargers’ schedule release anime video

Fans heaped praise on the Chargers’ social media team for making a second installment of this video. The team had taken this approach in the previous year, and fans were more than happy to see a video of this kind once again.

Fans found it extremely funny to see the Chiefs fan who allegedly robbed a bank being featured on this video on two occasions. One scene involving this person was also a reference to Odd Taxi.

Fans also reacted to the PSA regarding gambling involving the popular anime character, Pochita. This was a dig at the Lions as some of their players were suspended for gambling-related reasons.

It's safe to say that this video was an absolute success, and other NFL teams' fans also thoroughly enjoyed this video.

Mathias Føns @FonsDK



Ngl, seeing the Chargers’ social media team kill it—while my teams’ socials are bland AF—hurts more than the years of disreputable results. Well played. @chargers I’ve been a @Vikings fan for over a decade…Ngl, seeing the Chargers’ social media team kill it—while my teams’ socials are bland AF—hurts more than the years of disreputable results. Well played. @chargers I’ve been a @Vikings fan for over a decade…Ngl, seeing the Chargers’ social media team kill it—while my teams’ socials are bland AF—hurts more than the years of disreputable results. Well played.

Some of the notable anime references seen in the video

Fans were praising the Los Angeles Chargers' social media team for making this video. Not only did it make a ton of references to jokes surrounding the NFL, but also made plenty of references to numerous anime titles. The opening scene which shows the title of the video, resembles Mob Psycho’s style.

Mob Psycho style title (Image via Los Angeles Chargers)

The football players falling resembled the Titans that fell from the carriers in Attack on Titan. Justin Herbert who shoots out a strong beam from his prosthetic arm, is a reference to Genos from One Punch Man.

In the next frame, we could see a reference being made to Netero from Hunter x Hunter. Week 2 will see Chargers take on Titans, and references were made to Teen Titans and Cyborg from the series.

Psyduck sitting on the branch (Image via Los Angeles Chargers)

For the matchup against the Vikings, a reference was made to Giorno Giovanna from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. Week 5 made a reference to Pokemon as we can see Psyduck sitting on a branch.

Week 6 made a reference to the Chiefs’ superfan who was accused of robbing a bank. This could be a potential reference to Odd Taxi as well. Following this, there was a short interval that featured a helpline for gambling addicts.

A reference to Giorno Giovanni from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures (Image via Los Angeles Chargers)

The Lions’ mascot was designed in a way that resembled Pochita from Chainsaw Man. The Packers building seemed to be a reference to Dragon Ball as the building bore a close resemblance to the Capsule Corp.

A reference to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Los Angeles Chargers)

Belichick, the Patriots Coach, resembled the prime antagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood who was sitting on his throne. Players from Chargers also wore cloaks that resembled the Akatsuki from the Naruto series. The closing moments of the video also made references to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Demon Slayer.

Poll : 0 votes